The Republican National Committee (RNC) is hiring “election integrity directors and election integrity councils in every battleground state” ahead of the general election, RNC chair Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked how Republicans can feel confident that every vote was counted properly in November, Whatley said “there’s really two components to it.”

“Number one, you got to get out the vote. Number two, you have to protect the ballot, and we absolutely are focused on making sure that we have election integrity around the country,” he said, explaining that the RNC is “making sure that we have the laws, the rules and regulations in place in every state that are going to allow a fair election” and “working with legislators” as well as boards of elections and secretaries of state.

“And then when they don’t, we’re going to the courts,” he said. “As the General Counsel of the RNC for the past year, I put us in over 75 different lawsuits. We’ve added five different ones since I became chair. So we’re now in 80 different lawsuits around the country, making sure that the rules of the road are going to ensure a fair election and that the states are going to follow,” he said, highlighting a “huge win yesterday in Pennsylvania, which means that all of the absentee ballots have to be in and it has to be postmarked, which is a big deal.”

“We’re winning cases around the country right now. The second big thing that we have to do is you got to be in the room,” he said, stressing the need for “observers and attorneys in every room where votes are being cast, in every room where votes are being counted across the country.”

“And that’s a big logistical issue. We’re talking about tens of thousands of volunteers, thousands of attorneys that we are right now in the field recruiting and training so that we can have them in place on election day,” he continued.

When host Mike Slater pressed Whatley for a more “offensive” move, he said the RNC is “already hiring election integrity directors and election integrity councils in every battleground state to start putting these teams together,” which are going to be on the ground.

“Like I said, we’ve filed 80 lawsuits already in 24 different states to make sure that we’ve got good rules on the road, and that we’re going to have, the state’s going to be following the rules that they have,” he said. “We want this to be the biggest, most proactive election integrity campaign ever.”

