Trump ally Alex Bruesewitz surged to a 20-point lead in a hypothetical House race to replace retiring Rep. Mike Gallagher (R) in Wisconsin’s eighth district, according to Cygnal polling exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

The poll conducted by Vivek Ramaswamy’s former pollster, Cygnal, revealed Bruesewitz has a huge lead (36 percent) over State Sen. André Jacque (15 percent) and Gallagher’s handpicked replacement Roger Roth (12 percent) in a potential Republican primary matchup. About 36 percent were undecided.

Sixty-four percent of voters say they want a political outsider instead of a career politician, which would appear to benefit Bruesewitz as an America First Republican who has not held office.

“I am humbled and honored by the support I am receiving,” Bruesewitz told Breitbart News. “The great patriots of Wisconsin’s 8th district deserve a Representative who will always put them first!”

The poll also showed that Gallagher’s approval rating in the district is 17 points less than former President Donald Trump’s approval rating in the district.

Gallagher recently caught heat in February for failing to vote for Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s impeachment.

Days after the vote, Gallagher announced his retirement from Congress. He has refused to serve out his full fourth term, ditching Republicans with a similar majority.

The poll sampled 300 likely GOP primary voters in Wisconsin congressional district 8 from March 26-27 with 5.6 point margin of error.

