Jill Biden Publishing New Children’s Book About White House Cat

First Lady Jill Biden is set to publish another children’s book, featuring Willow, the White House cat, in June.

Willow the White House Cat will be published by Paula Wiseman Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, the publisher announced Tuesday.

Biden’s book, co-written with award-winning author Alyssa Satin Capucilli and illustrated by Kate Berube, is aimed at giving readers a “cats-eye view” of the White House.

“As Willow bounds from room to room, exploring history in her new home, she learns quickly about all of the incredible people who make the ‘People’s House’ run,” the first lady said:

They welcomed Willow with love and care, just as they did Joe and me, the First Families who came before us, and all of the people who step foot into this home. Making many new friends along the way, Willow’s journey gives the world a “cats-eye” view of all the ins and outs of America’s most famous address.

Jon Anderson, president of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, called the story a heartwarming picture book that readers “young and old” will enjoy.

Biden’s previous books include Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops, Joey: The Story of Joe Biden, and her 2019 memoir, Where the Light Enters.

Willow leaped onto the stage as the first lady spoke at a 2020 campaign stop in Pennsylvania, leading to her adoption, Huffington Post reported.

She is named after the author’s hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.