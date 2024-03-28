Watch: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Police in NYC

Pro-Palestinian protesters were seen clashing with police on the streets of New York City on Thursday near where President Joe Biden was attending a fundraiser with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Similar to other events, video showed several protesters shoving police while chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.

🚨#BREAKING: Chaotic scenes are unfolding as hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters clash with police 📌#Manhattan | #NewYork Chaotic scenes are currently unfolding outside Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan, where President Biden, Obama, and Clinton are attending a… pic.twitter.com/P1TzTGocDw — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 29, 2024

According to the New York Post, the protesters even disrupted the president’s fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall as people chanted slogans and blew whistles:

One demonstrator, a woman blowing a whistle, holding a “war pig” sign and warning of “nuclear war with Russia,” was removed from the lavish New York City event, dubbed by the 81-year-old president as a “grassroots fundraiser.” The first interruption was quickly followed by booing and whistling and two other waves of protests related to Biden’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas.

One anti-Israel protester could be heard saying, “Blood on your hands.”

Former President Barack Obama addressed the protesters and said, “No, listen. You can’t talk all the time. Sometimes you have to listen.”

“You can’t just talk and not listen,” Obama said.

As many as six interruptions occurred during the discussion panel moderated by late-night host Stephen Colbert.

