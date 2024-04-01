Joe Biden Slurs Speech While Discussing White House Easter Egg Roll

President Joe Biden spoke with slurred speech while discussing the White House Easter Egg Roll in an interview on a morning show on Monday, highlighting the difficulty the 81-year-old president has even with short live television interviews.

“What is so special about this egg roll?” the interviewer asked.

Biden responded with a noticeable lisp.

The Republican National Committee’s (RNC) rapid response account on X highlighted the slurring.

Biden also slurred in another clip that the RNC account highlighted.

"What's your message to people?" BIDEN (who routinely smears half the country): "People are so tired of the negativity!" pic.twitter.com/ta9erowkGj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

During a presidential debate in 2019 against then-President Donald Trump, Biden’s teeth appeared to slip in an embarrassing moment that observers highlighted on social media. Biden was 76 years old at the time.

Biden’s age has been a concern among voters, with a majority of those who voted for him in 2020 now saying he is too old to be effective, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll.

In addition, 73 percent of all registered voters believe he is too old to be effective, with 45 percent saying they believe he can not do the job.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X,” Truth Social, or on Facebook.