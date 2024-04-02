President Joe Biden called Florida’s 15-week abortion law “extreme” on Tuesday and vowed to continue to fight for women to have the ability to terminate their unborn children.

The Florida Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the state’s 15-week abortion law, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in 2022, will be upheld as the plaintiff, Planned Parenthood, “cannot overcome the presumption of constitutionality and is unable to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that the 15-week ban is unconstitutional.”

The justices added that “consistent with longstanding principles of judicial deference to legislative enactments, we conclude there is no basis under the Privacy Clause to invalidate” the 15-week limit on terminating an unborn child.

The ruling impacts the six-week abortion ban, or heartbeat bill, as well, which DeSantis signed into law in April 2023. Originally, Florida’s Supreme Court allowed the six-week limit to remain blocked until there was a ruling on the 15-week ban, but as Breitbart News reported, “As a result of their ruling, the justices said the ‘six-week ban will take effect in thirty days.'” Notably, there are exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.

However, the Court is also allowing an abortion ballot measure to move forward, giving Florida voters the chance to draw a firm line in the sand with how far they want to go in allowing the murder of unborn children in the state Constitution.

Predictably, Biden and his pro-abortion allies are saddened by this news.

“Yesterday’s extreme decision puts desperately needed medical care even further out of reach for millions of women in Florida and across the South,” Biden claimed in a statement.

“The Court not only upheld Florida’s current ban on women being able to make their own reproductive choices, it will likely trigger Governor DeSantis’ even more extreme law that would prevent women from accessing care before many even know they are pregnant. It is outrageous,” he said, asserting that these restrictions on murdering unborn children are “putting the health and lives of millions of women at risk.”

His statement did not mention the fact that the child’s life is always at risk when it comes to abortion.

“These extreme laws take away women’s freedom to make their own health care decisions and threaten physicians with jail time simply for providing the medical care that they were trained to provide,” Biden continued, vowing that his administration will continue to fight in favor of terminating unborn children:

Vice President Harris and I stand with the vast majority of Americans who support a woman’s right to choose, including in Florida, where voters will have the opportunity to make their voices heard in support of a reproductive freedom ballot initiative this November. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting reproductive freedom in Florida and across the nation and will continue to call on Congress to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade in every state.

It should be noted that a child’s heartbeat can begin as early as five to six weeks into pregnancy. According to WebMD, “There’s some evidence, though, that a fetus could feel pain earlier than 24 weeks — perhaps as early as the first trimester.”

A child’s brain and spinal cord begin to develop just five weeks into pregnancy, and legs and arms develop by week six with circulation beginning that same week, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Science shows that by the time a baby reaches 15 weeks, he or she already has all major organs in development as well as muscles, fingers, and toes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, even at 15 weeks, “The fetus begins to make more purposeful movements, like sucking its thumb or smiling.”

In other words, even the 15-week abortion ban does not protect the babies equipped with everything mentioned above.

By 19 weeks, the child has a “unique set of fingerprints and can hiccup.” Yet, protecting these children, to Biden and the so-called party of science, is considered to be “extreme.”