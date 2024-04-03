WSJ Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Six of Seven Key 2024 Swing States

Former President Donald Trump could be on the cusp of mounting the greatest comeback in American political history, a Wall Street Journal poll revealed Tuesday.

In six of the seven top swing states, Trump leads Biden, reversing Biden’s 2020 success in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona.

Pennsylvania: Trump 47 percent (+3) Biden 44 percent Nevada: Trump 48 percent (+4) Biden 44 percent Michigan: Trump 48 percent (+3) Biden 45 percent North Carolina: Trump 49 percent (+6) Biden 43 percent Arizona: Trump 47 percent (+5) Biden 42 percent Wisconsin: Biden 46 percent (=) Trump 46 percent Georgia: Trump 44 percent (+1) Biden 43 percent

“Overall, the poll shows substantial unhappiness with Biden among voters who will have the most influence in the outcome of the election, as expanded one-party dominance in states has left just a few as politically competitive,” the Journal reported.

Trump also holds sizable leads over Biden in six out of eight issues polled by the Journal:

Economy: Trump 54 percent (+20) Biden 34 percent Border Security: Trump 52 percent (+20) Biden 32 percent Protecting Democracy: Biden 43% (+1) Trump 42 percent Abortion: Biden 45 percent (+12) Trump 33 percent Inflation and Rising Costs: Trump 53 percent (+20) Biden 33 percent The mental and physical fitness needed to be President: Trump 48 percent (+20) Biden 28 percent Ukraine/Russia War: Trump 46 percent (+9) Biden 37 percent Israel/Hamas war: Trump 45 percent (+14) Biden 31 percent

Tony Fabrizio, the Republican pollster, told the Journal the main finding of the survey was that battleground voters have a real concern about Biden’s “economic malaise…like a wet blanket that sits over everything,” which negatively impacts his job performance numbers.

The poll sampled 4,200 registered voters from March 17-24 with a 4 point margin of error.

