WSJ Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Six of Seven Key 2024 Swing States

Former President Donald Trump could be on the cusp of mounting the greatest comeback in American political history, a Wall Street Journal poll revealed Tuesday.
In six of the seven top swing states, Trump leads Biden, reversing Biden’s 2020 success in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona.
- Pennsylvania: Trump 47 percent (+3) Biden 44 percent
- Nevada: Trump 48 percent (+4) Biden 44 percent
- Michigan: Trump 48 percent (+3) Biden 45 percent
- North Carolina: Trump 49 percent (+6) Biden 43 percent
- Arizona: Trump 47 percent (+5) Biden 42 percent
- Wisconsin: Biden 46 percent (=) Trump 46 percent
- Georgia: Trump 44 percent (+1) Biden 43 percent
“Overall, the poll shows substantial unhappiness with Biden among voters who will have the most influence in the outcome of the election, as expanded one-party dominance in states has left just a few as politically competitive,” the Journal reported.
Trump also holds sizable leads over Biden in six out of eight issues polled by the Journal:
- Economy: Trump 54 percent (+20) Biden 34 percent
- Border Security: Trump 52 percent (+20) Biden 32 percent
- Protecting Democracy: Biden 43% (+1) Trump 42 percent
- Abortion: Biden 45 percent (+12) Trump 33 percent
- Inflation and Rising Costs: Trump 53 percent (+20) Biden 33 percent
- The mental and physical fitness needed to be President: Trump 48 percent (+20) Biden 28 percent
- Ukraine/Russia War: Trump 46 percent (+9) Biden 37 percent
- Israel/Hamas war: Trump 45 percent (+14) Biden 31 percent
Tony Fabrizio, the Republican pollster, told the Journal the main finding of the survey was that battleground voters have a real concern about Biden’s “economic malaise…like a wet blanket that sits over everything,” which negatively impacts his job performance numbers.
The poll sampled 4,200 registered voters from March 17-24 with a 4 point margin of error.
