Exclusive — Lara Trump: RNC and Trump Campaign Now a ‘Bonded Entity’

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has been revamped and is now a “bonded entity” with the Trump campaign as Republicans focus on victory in the presidential election, RNC co-chair Lara Trump said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Trump explained how the RNC is quite different now under new leadership.

“I understand the hesitation a lot of people had over the past several years with really getting super involved or relying on or donating to the RNC. The truth is I think a lot of people felt like maybe the folks there weren’t fully representing exactly what our values are as conservatives and using money wisely towards causes that we care about,” she said, explaining that people have discovered pretty quickly that things have changed.

“We did a lot of staffing changes, I think I’ll say very nicely. We changed a lot in terms of the folks at the RNC. We made sure that we weren’t overlapping people with the campaign, and what’s very unique about this election cycle right now — and I can say this, like having gone through two previous elections … we previously never saw a cohesive bond between the campaign and the RNC,” Trump said.

Rather, the RNC and the campaign always worked alongside each other, but there was a bit of a disconnect. That is not the case anymore, she said, as they have streamlined operations and are now truly a “bonded entity” with the campaign.

“We always worked together and worked alongside the campaign, but never were we one entity and we truly can say right now, the RNC and the campaign is one bonded entity. We have people currently at the RNC who were over at the Trump campaign as of a month ago, and vice versa, folks from the RNC who have gone over to the campaign. This way, we’re not doubling up on the same effort,” she explained.

“One person is in charge of one thing, not two people doing the same job and we’re wasting money on that. We’ve reviewed vendors and contracts that have been at the RNC for years, making sure that everything is priced appropriately, that we’re getting the best value for everyone’s dollar,” Trump said, adding that it is a “very different vibe at the RNC right now.”

In other words, the RNC and the Trump campaign are truly focused on the same direction with a singular goal, she explained, which is “making sure we save this country come November 5.”

“We’re playing the game differently. As we head into this election cycle, we’re doing things that have never been done at the RNC before — things like legal ballot harvesting, trained poll watchers, making sure people are getting out to vote early and trusting vote by mail,” she added. “We want you to vote however it is you can vote, as early as you can, and then encourage other people to go do the same thing. So from the messaging to the staffing to the use of funds, I think people are very quickly going to see it is a different RNC.”

