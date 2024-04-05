Republicans Subpoena Biden Records Linked to Devon Archer

Top House Republicans this week subpoenaed Biden business records linked to Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s business associate.

The records are related to “AlixPartners,” an entity that apparently holds documents related to the Biden business.

AlixPartners is a global advisory firm under the leadership of Simon Freakley, who allegedly offered his children counseling the day of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory.

“We along with @JudiciaryGOP are subpoenaing certain records in the possession, custody, or control of Devon Archer that are relevant to the impeachment inquiry,” the House Oversight Committee posted on X.

During Archer’s transcribed interview with investigators in July 2023, he said AlixPartners held documents that were of interest to House investigators.

Archer’s transcript reads:

Investigator: Do you have any text messages or emails with any Burisma associates or Hunter Biden or any other Biden associates in your possession? Archer: No. Investigator: Where are they? Archer: They would be easily found in my discovery from my case. Investigator: What about related to Rosemont Seneca Partners? Are all of your — are all of the materials related to Rosemont — Archer: Yeah, I don’t have — like, as far as documents, I don’t have any — I don’t have — I barely have email. Investigator: Is there any — Archer: I don’t have a computer. Investigator: Excuse me? Archer: I don’t have a computer. Investigator: Is there anyone holding any of your documents that you’re aware of at the moment? Archer: AlixPartners. Investigator: What documents are they holding? Archer’s Lawyer: Sorry. They are retained through counsel. So that’s us. Investigator: So you have the documents. Boies Schiller has — Archer’s Lawyer: We have some documents. I’m not saying responsive to your specific question. We have some documents.

Archer is widely known for telling the impeachment inquiry that Hunter placed Joe Biden on speakerphone multiple times with his business associates.

More information about Archer’s previous testimony behind closed doors is here.

Archer’s family remains tied to investments made during Joe Biden’s vice presidency. His wife still owns his stake in BHR Partners, a Chinese investment fund that has deployed billions around the globe. Kevin Morris, Hunter’s lawyer, also controls Hunter’s stake in the fund.

Archer will likely serve a prison sentence. In January, the Supreme Court turned away Archer’s appeal for his role in defrauding the corporate arm of a Native American tribe.

