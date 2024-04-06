Poll: Donald Trump More than Twice as Popular as Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump’s popularity among Republicans is 43 points greater than Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) popularity, a recent Morning Consult poll found.

Republicans’ preference for Trump over McConnell underscores the success of Trump’s America First movement, which McConnell largely opposes:

Trump’s favorability: 76 percent

McConnell’s favorability: 33 percent

Trump’s unfavorability: 17 percent

McConnell’s unfavorability: 44 percent

The poll sampled 753 Republican voters from March 30-31 as has a four-point margin of error.

This week, McConnell said he intends to remain in the U.S. Senate to oppose his party’s position not to fund the Ukraine-Russia war.

“I’m not leaving the Senate,” McConnell said. “I’m particularly involved in actually fighting back against the isolationist movement in my own party. …And the symbol of that lately is, ‘Are we gonna help Ukraine or not?’”

McConnell announced in February he would step down as Senate minority leader at the end of the cycle following health issues and incidents of freezing up during press conferences.

VIDEO: Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Speech, Led Away from Podium

C-SPAN

He is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history.

VIDEO: Mitch McConnell to Step Down as Senate Republican Leader in November

U.S. Senate

Under McConnell’s leadership, the national debt rose more than $30 trillion, illegal immigration continued, and real wages for American workers remained stagnant. Furthermore, big banks were bailed out in 2008, Obamacare was enacted in 2010, and social media companies silenced individuals without repercussions.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.