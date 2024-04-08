President Biden is rolling out his latest round of federal student loan “forgiveness” while continuing to support the predatory loan industry and subsequent degradation of higher education. Democrats are now banking on that scheme to pay dividends in November — but Conservatives should seize this left-wing pet issue and use government to end the education scam for good.

The Biden White House announced a new round of student loan plans Monday that would provide relief to millions of borrowers.

The plan would target those with “runaway interest” and people who have been paying for 20 years, allowing them to qualify for forgiveness under “income driven repayment plans,” the Hill reported.

Critics say this is a way of “buying votes” (true), but student loan debt is a real problem plaguing young Americans — keeping them from moving their lives forward after university, buying homes, having children — and Democrats are staking their claim on this issue, as Biden “cancels” billions of dollars of debt.

“The White House has touted the president as canceling more student loans than any other administration in history,” the Hill reported in March, detailing how strategists on the left think this issue will resonate well with Americans. They’re right. “In total, the Biden administration has forgiven $143.6 billion for 3.96 million borrowers,” the story said.

“‘I think [student loans] are probably one of the more impactful and consequential issues for those who may have went to college to pursue a higher education,’ said Antjuan Seawright, a Democrat strategist,” the Hill reported— and it is absolutely true.

Millions of Americans were bamboozled by the student loan industry, by Big Education, into believing life could only go well if they undertook a crippling financial burden before they were even old enough to have a beer. Now this is a huge problem, as young people struggle to save money and move forward with their futures.

And conservatives are ignoring it, despite having an opening to not only improve the lives of millions of citizens who arguably took on odious debt, but also to reform universities in this country for good— and solve this problem much more effectively than Biden is.

There is nothing particularly “left-wing” about the Democrats’ student-debt pet issue, as predatory loans to pay exorbitant college fees leave students unable to form families and — steeped in woke indoctrination — ill equipped for the workforce, if they can even get a job.

The left is just approaching it in a way that fits their agenda, but exacerbates the problem.

Biden’s loan forgiveness sets the stage for the next loan forgiveness — by forgiving student debt without ending the predatory student loan industry, Biden has ensured that another massive debt forgiveness looms on the horizon. This is comparable to Reagan’s amnesty in the 1980s, which set the stage for future amnesties and endless border crises, because he didn’t secure the border at the same time.

In 1981, public four-year college tuition cost $2,575 in 2021 dollars, and private four-year college tuition was $11,513 in 2021 dollars, according to Education Data. In 1984, adjusted median household income was $53,337, according to economic data compiled by the St. Louis Fed.

In 2021, public four-year college tuition was $9,580, and private tuition was $33,150, compared with a median household income of $67,521.

The skyrocketing of college costs picked up in the late-1990s, when the Clinton administration directed federal money to fund higher education. President Clinton increased student financial assistance by 20% and implemented government student loans, which eventually became a central source of college funding. As more money became available to borrowers, schools responded by increasing tuition.

Meanwhile, society lectured teenagers that they need a college education, and that taking out the equivalent of a mortgage in debt was worth it. At the same time, universities flush with cash became breeding grounds for left-wing extremism, and with no oversight or pushback, became well-funded indoctrination facilities for the woke, “critical theory” ideology we now see permeated throughout all corners of daily life.

Forgiving student loans is a politically thorny stance to take, but with so many teenagers having been convinced of the lie that they need an expensive college degree to do anything with their lives, and then preyed on by lenders to pay artificially set tuition rates, many Americans could be convinced that cancelling the debt is fair if the problem is fixed going forward.