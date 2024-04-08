Survey: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Swing State of Arizona

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the swing state of Arizona, a recent Raba Research survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “Suppose the election for President were held today – for whom would you vote? Democrat Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump?”

Across the board 39 percent said they would support Trump, and Biden came in three points behind with 36 percent support. Another 15 percent said “someone else,” and ten percent remain unsure. In other words, a quarter are still up for grabs.

The survey also shows a single-digit race between Trump-backed Senate candidate Kari Lake and Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego (R-AZ):

📊 Arizona Poll: @RABAresearch President

Trump 39%

Biden 36%

Someone else 15%

—

Senate

Gallego 36%

Lake 28%

Someone else 13%

—

538: #210 (0.6/3.0) | 3/28-31 | 503 RVhttps://t.co/ROaJ5C0mr9 pic.twitter.com/Whz0zi02Gu — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 2, 2024

The survey was taken March 28-31, 2024, among 503 voters in Arizona, and it has a +/- 4.4 percent margin of error. It coincides with several other surveys as of late showing Trump either tying Biden or edging him out in key swing states across the nation.

For example, the latest Wall Street Journal poll examining the presidential race in swing states shows Trump edging out Biden, leading him by three points in Pennsylvania, four points in Nevada, three points in Michigan, six points in North Carolina, five points in Arizona, and one point in Georgia. In Wisconsin, the two are tied:

🇺🇲 2024 SWING STATES GE: @WSJ PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 47% (+3)

Biden 44%

.

NEVADA

Trump 48% (+4)

Biden 44%

.

MICHIGAN

Trump 48% (+3)

Biden 45%

.

NORTH CAROLINA

Trump 49% (+6)

Biden 43%

.

ARIZONA

Trump 47% (+5)

Biden 42%

.

WISCONSIN

Biden 46% (=)

… pic.twitter.com/OxcsntVco6 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 3, 2024

A recent survey from Noble Predictive Insights (NPI) found immigration and inflation are the top issues for Arizona voters — two issues that happen to be Trump’s strong suit. During a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday, Trump spoke about the issue of immigration, declaring Biden’s open border a “bloodbath.”

“They tried to use that term incorrectly on me two weeks ago,” Trump said. “It’s all about misinformation. That’s all they do is cheat on elections…but it’s a border bloodbath, and it’s destroying our country.”

“They’re sending prisoners, murderers, drug dealers, mental patients, and terrorists — the worst they have in every country all over the world,” Trump continued, detailing the dangers of Biden’s open border policies.

“This isn’t just in South America. They’re coming from the Congo, from Yemen, from Somalia, from Syria. They come from all over the world, China,” he added.

