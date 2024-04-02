Michigan Campaign Stop: Donald Trump Declares Joe Biden’s Border a ‘Bloodbath’

President Joe Biden’s open border is a “bloodbath,” former President Donald Trump declared Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Speaking at a campaign stop, Trump raised the death of Ruby Garcia, a local 25-year-old whom authorities reported was shot to death on a highway by a migrant the government deported in 2020.

“I stand before you today to declare Joe Biden’s border a bloodbath, and that’s what it is,” Trump said. “It’s a bloodbath.”

“They tried to use that term incorrectly on me two weeks ago,” Trump said, referencing the establishment media’s spin. “It’s all about misinformation. That’s all they do is cheat on elections…but it’s a border bloodbath, and it’s destroying our country.”

“We threw him out of the country, and crooked Joe Biden took him back in and let him stay in — and he viciously killed Ruby, the illegal alien charged with Ruby’s really heinous killing,” Trump said. “This is somebody that had many, many arrests, including for some very bad crimes that he committed that he was set loose to roam our streets.”

Trump spoke about the dangers of Biden’s open border policies in which he changed the laws to make it easier for migrants to remain in the United States.

“They’re sending prisoners, murderers, drug dealers, mental patients, and terrorists — the worst they have in every country all over the world,” Trump said. “This isn’t just in South America. They’re coming from the Congo, from Yemen, from Somalia, from Syria. They come from all over the world, China.”

“Many of them are military age,” Trump continued, “and you see a lot of them coming in…and especially from China. We have 29,000 over the last few months — 29,000 from China — and they all seem to be perfectly fit for military service, ready for military service. It’s crazy.”

The issue of immigration is a top three issue heading into the 2024 presidential election. A YouGov poll in March found that Americans ranked the three top issues as soaring inflation/prices (21 percent), illegal and legal immigration (16 percent), and jobs and the sour economy (nine percent).

Biden’s approval rating is below 50 percent for the three most concerning issues:

Inflation/prices: 32 percent approved — 61 percent disapproved

Immigration: 30 percent approved — 59 percent disapproved

Jobs and the economy: 41 percent approved — 51 percent disapproved

Overall, only 40 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s job performance, well below the 50 percent threshold that incumbents historically need to win reelection.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.