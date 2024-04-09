Donald Trump: ‘The Democrats Are the Radicals on Abortion’

Democrats are the “radicals” on abortion, former President Donald Trump said after revealing his official position on abortion: sending the decision back to the states.

Trump shared a video of former Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam discussing the issue of late-term abortion. During the discussion, Northam, a Democrat, said a child born alive in a late-term abortion does not need to be resuscitated if the mother does not want it.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen: The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable,” Northam, who is a pediatric neurologist, said in the video. “The infant would be resuscitated, if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Trump said in the Truth Social post:

When asked about Third Trimester Abortions, and a Bill that would permit Abortion AS A WOMAN WAS GIVING BIRTH, Former Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam stated, “If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated IF that’s what the mother and the family desired. AND THEN A DISCUSSION WOULD ENSUE between the physicians and the mother.”

“In other words, the Baby would be executed after birth!” Trump continued.

“ALWAYS REMEMBER – THE DEMOCRATS ARE THE RADICALS ON ABORTION,” Trump added, providing the video:

Trump’s post is one of a series of followups after releasing his official abortion stance on Monday, stating, “My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide, must be the law of the land.”

“This is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart or in many cases, your religion or your faith. Do what’s right for your family, and do what’s right for yourself,” Trump continued, as his position drew strong reactions from the left — who believe he holds a radical position — and from some on the right, who do not believe his position goes far enough to protect life.

In another followup post, Trump pointed out that Democrats will never be satisfied with pro-life Republicans, and they will never get anywhere with the issue in terms of compromising with them.

“…Democrats would never give up on this Issue no matter how many weeks the Republicans went – even if they went, ‘Unlimited Abortion!’ We had a Great Victory, it’s back in the States where it belongs, and where everyone wanted it,” Trump said.

“The States will be making the decision. Republicans are now free to run for Office based on the Horrible Border, Inflation, Bad Economy, and the Death & Destruction of our Country!” he added: