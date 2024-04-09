“The Biden Administration does not get to determine what Congress needs and does not need for its oversight of the executive branch,” the House Oversight Committee told reporters.

“It’s curious the Biden Administration is refusing to release the audio of President Biden’s interview with the Special Counsel after releasing the transcript,” it continued. “Why shouldn’t the American people be able to hear the actual audio of his answers? The American people demand transparency from their leaders, not obstruction.”

Further responses to Garland’s stonewalling are reportedly forthcoming. Republicans previously threatened to brand Garland in contempt for not producing the audio.

During the president’s interview with Hur, Biden, 81, experienced mental lapses and “poor memory” at least seven times, according to a transcript obtained by Breitbart News.

Hur’s investigation, which concluded in February, found Biden “willfully” retained classified documents but declined to prosecute him, citing “insufficient evidence.” Hur characterized Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

