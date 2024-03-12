President Joe Biden experienced mental lapses and “poor memory” during his interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur numerous times, according to a transcript obtained by Breitbart News.

Hur’s investigation, which concluded in February, found Biden “willfully” retained classified documents but could not be prosecuted due to Biden’s cognitive state. Hur characterized Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

Below are instances in which Biden’s memory waffled during the deposition:

One:

“When did I announce for president?” Biden asked when questioned about leaving the vice presidency.

Two:

“Well, um… I, I, I, I, I don’t know. This is, what, 2017, 2018, that area?” Biden was questioned about living in Northern Virginia.

Three:

“If it was 2013 — when did I stop being vice president?” Biden asked when questioned where classified documents were stored.

Four:

“And so this is — I’m, at this stage, in 2009. In 2009, am I still vice president?” Biden asked when questioned about the transporting of documents.

Five:

“Trump gets elected in November of 2017?” Biden asked when speaking about his son’s death.

Six and Seven:

Twice, Biden could not recall the term for “fax machine.”

“You see where there’s a printer and there’s a — what do they call it, the machine that —” Biden asked. White House Counsel Ed Siskel said “fax machine,” which is what the president referenced.

A second time, Biden could not remember the term “fax machine” when describing objects in his house.

“When I built that home, built into the walls, a space for a copy machine, for a — what do you call it, when they send these —” Biden said.

“Fax machine,” Siskel again reminded Biden.

“Fax machine,” Biden confirmed.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.