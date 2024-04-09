Nearly Half of U.S. Muslims, Like U.K. Muslims, Support Hamas in War

A recent poll by the Pew Research Center shows that nearly half of Muslims in the U.S. support the Hamas terrorist group in its war against Israel — a similar proportion to that found in a different poll of Muslims in the United Kingdom.

As Breitbart News reported April 8:

Nearly half of British Muslims would say they sympathise with Hamas while just one in four believe that the Palestinian Islamist terror group had committed murder and rape during the October 7th attacks on Israel, a survey says it has found. … The poll, commissioned by the counter-extremism Henry Jackson Society think tank, found that 46 per cent of British Muslims are sympathetic towards Hamas, which is classified by the UK and U.S. governments as a terrorist organisation.

A similar poll by the Pew Research Center in the U.S. released March 21 found that 49% of U.S. Muslims believed that Hamas’s reasons for fighting were “valid.” Only 22% said that Hamas’s reasons for fighting were “not valid.”

The Muslim population in the U.S. is largely made up of immigrants and first-generation Americans. The Muslim population in the U.S. is growing “much faster” than the Jewish population, and coincides with a rise of antisemitism on college campuses, as well as the Democratic Party’s drift away from its historically pro-Israel position.

Though these developments also have other causes, the poll suggests that Muslim public opinion may be a significant factor.

On Tuesday, the White House condemned chants of “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” that were chanted by Muslims during an anti-Israel demonstration last week for “Al Quds Day,” an Iranian-backed anti-Israel observance.

