Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn: TN Families Spending $922 Per Month ‘Just to Tread Water’

Tennessee families are spending $922 per month “just to tread water” in President Joe Biden’s economy, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“The best thing we can do is make certain that we win in November,” she said, explaining that American families are suffering in the Biden economy.

“Prices up about 40 percent, food prices to 36.8 percent above where they were in 2020,” she said, adding that “hard-working families have a tough time” making ends meet. She quoted a Tennessean who told her, “Under Donald Trump, I had some money left at the end of the month. Under Joe Biden, I’ve got too much month at the end of my money.”

“That is what is happening,” she said, explaining that people are having to pick and choose what they need.

“Tennessee families are spending on average $922 a month — per month — just to tread water” and purchase the same goods they did in 2020.

“That is how inflation is affecting families, and this is a very real issue. This is something that people are saying, ‘What is happening? These prices keep escalating.’ When you look at the price of eggs!” she said, also expressing shock at how much the price of Easter candy has escalated as another example.

The Tennessee senator added that she recently held a town hall and did a poll question, asking attendees if they are feeling the impact of inflation at the gas pump and the grocery cart. She said 98 percent of the people said yes.

LISTEN:

“Only two percent said they were not feeling the impact of inflation,” she said, explaining how things would most certainly be different if Trump wins in November.

“Under President Trump, he would immediately begin to cut federal spending, and federal spending is the number one driver of the inflation rate that we have seen in this country,” Blackburn said, noting that Trump will also would “immediately begin to produce energy and open up” exploration and production.

Further, she said Trump would “also go back and immediately begin to secure that border,” which would also help.

