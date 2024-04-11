More Than 40 GOP Senators Call on Chuck Schumer to Permit Impeachment Trial Against DHS Chief Mayorkas

More than 40 Senate Republicans are calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to permit an impeachment trial against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

A letter, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, from 43 Senate Republicans and led by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urges Schumer not to delay or dismiss an impeachment trial against Mayorkas.

Graham and the Senate Republicans write that “the Senate [must] uphold its constitutional responsibility to properly adjudicate the House of Representatives impeachment.”

The only Senate Republicans not to sign the letter are Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Mitt Romney (R-UT). Romney, for instance, has said the House’s accusations against Mayorkas do not warrant impeachment.

In February, the House voted 214-213 to impeach Mayorkas in a move that has not been seen in nearly a century and a half. Mayorkas has overseen record-breaking illegal immigration to the United States, with more than 7.4 million southern border crossings since February 2021.

EXCLUSIVE: Large Group of Migrants from Many Nations Crosses Border into Arizona

Randy Clark / Breitbart

While House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was supposed to send articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Senate on Wednesday, April, 10, he delayed the move to Tuesday, April 16.

In addition to record-breaking illegal immigration, Mayorkas has overseen the creation of an expansive catch-and-release network in which tens of thousands of migrants are released into the U.S. interior every month.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Tom McClintock (R-CA) have asked Mayorkas to hand over records detailing every migrant released during his tenure. The secretary, though, has refused to respond to the request.

Reports suggest that the DHS has been releasing about 85 percent of all migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border on Mayorkas’s watch. The secretary, though, has never confirmed that figure publicly.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.