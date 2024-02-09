Facing impeachment, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is refusing to hand over to Congress a full accounting of every illegal alien that has been released into the United States since President Joe Biden took office in late January 2021.

Last month, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement Subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock (R-CA) sent a letter to Mayorkas asking for a “numerical breakdown of all illegal alien releases at the southwest border since January 20, 2021.”

McClintock’s office confirmed to Breitbart News that as of February 9, Mayorkas has not responded to the request despite the congressmen asking for the data by February 5.

Jordan and McClintock also asked Mayorkas for “all data relating to and supporting your assertion that DHS has released into the interior over 85 percent of illegal aliens encountered at the southwest border,” as well as:

… all documents and communications between or among DHS or its components for the period January 20, 2021, to the present referring or relating to the above-referenced over-85 percent release rate for illegal aliens. [Emphasis added]

According to Border Patrol agents as of last month, Mayorkas told them that more than 85 percent of illegal aliens arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border are being released into American communities.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that from January 2021 through December 2023, Biden’s DHS welcomed 6.2 million illegal aliens to the U.S. — a foreign population that is nearly twice the annual American birth rate.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.