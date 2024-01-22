Jordan, McClintock Demand Full ‘Numerical Breakdown’ of Every Illegal Alien Freed into U.S. by Biden’s DHS

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Tom McClintock (R-CA) are giving President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) two weeks to issue a full “numerical breakdown” of every illegal alien the administration has released into the United States since January 20, 2021.

“Where are they going? Your city? Town? Neighborhood? Schools? Hospitals?” Jordan and McClintock wrote on Twitter from the House Judiciary Committee Republicans account.

On Monday, Jordan and McClintock wrote a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, blasting him for carrying out Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network, which is reportedly releasing about 85 percent of all illegal aliens arriving at the southern border into American communities.

Jordan is the chair of the powerful House Judiciary Committee while McClintock chairs the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement.

“The incentives created by the Biden administration’s radical open border policies continue to drive illegal immigration into the U.S.,” Jordan and McClintock write:

Illegal aliens continue to cross our southwest border because they know that more likely than not, the Biden administration will release them into the U.S. To make matters worse, the illegal aliens know that they will then be given a plane or bus ticket — at U.S. taxpayer expense — to whatever U.S. destination they desire. According to Department of Homeland Security data and sources, the Biden administration has released more than 3.3 million illegal aliens into the United States. [Emphasis added] It is hard to think of a bigger incentive for illegal aliens to show up along the southwest border than the promise of being rewarded with a government-sanctioned stay in the United States. Yet two weeks ago you gave them one. According to press reports, on January 8, “when meeting privately with [Border Patrol] agents in Eagle Pass, Texas,” you acknowledged that currently more than 85 percent of illegal aliens encountered at the southwest border are being released into the interior of the country. Such an astronomical release rate shows a flagrant disrespect for the rule of law and for those Americans and legal immigrants who abide by the law. [Emphasis added]

By February 5, Jordan and McClintock said they want Mayorkas to hand over a “numerical breakdown of all illegal alien releases at the southwest border since January 20, 2021” as well as “all data relating to and supporting your assertion that DHS has released into the interior over 85 percent of illegal aliens encountered at the southwest border.”

Jordan and McClintock are also seeking “all documents and communications between or among DHS or its components for the period January 20, 2021, to the present referring or relating to the above-referenced over-85 percent release rate for illegal aliens,” among other data.

The latest estimates from Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, indicate that DHS has welcomed nearly five million illegal aliens into American communities in just three years — a foreign population that outpaces one year of U.S. births.

The figure, though, does not include those illegal aliens who are unknown to DHS to have successfully crossed the border.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.