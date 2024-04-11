Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) is introducing legislation to prevent President Joe Biden from allowing migrants at the United States-Mexico border to bypass Transportation Security Administration (TSA) rules while flying throughout the country.

Green, who serves as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, issued the “Verifying that All Illegal Aliens Have Legitimate Documents Act” — also referred to as the VALID Act — on Thursday.

“Having legal identification to board a flight in the United States is a no-brainer, but not for the Biden administration,” Green said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “My VALID Act is critical for protecting our national security.”

Those cosponsoring the bill are:

Reps. Michael McCaul (R-TX), Michael Guest (R-MS), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Morgan Luttrell (R-TX), Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), Jake Ellzey (R-TX), Dale Strong (R-AL), Andy Ogles (R-TN), Burgess Owens (R-UT), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Bob Good (R-VA), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Bill Posey (R-FL), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Randy Weber (R-TX), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Jefferson Van Drew (R-NJ), Scott Perry (R-PA), John Rose (R-TN), and Rick Crawford (R-AR).

Under the Biden administration, migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border can use DHS documents as their official identification (ID) to present to TSA agents at airports.

For example, a migrant who recently crossed the border can use arrest warrants, deportation orders, Notices to Appear (NTA) in immigration court, and federal custody booking records as their ID at TSA. Meanwhile, Americans are required to present official government IDs to pass through TSA agents at airports.

The Biden administration is also allowing migrants to use their applications with the “CBP One” mobile app to be used as ID at TSA checkpoints. The CBP One app, as Breitbart News has chronicled, has allowed more than half a million migrants to schedule appointments at the border and subsequently be released into the U.S. interior.

Green’s bill would halt the practice altogether.

“The Biden administration’s policy of flying illegal aliens all over the country with nothing more than a piece of paper or a form from an app that the aliens filled in, with zero verification, is a threat to public safety and national security,” Rosemary Jenks with the Immigration Accountability Project said.

Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced the VALID Act in the Senate with Sens. Roger Marshall (R-KS), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), and John Thune (R-SD) as c0-sponsors.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.