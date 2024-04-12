Eighty-Six House Republicans Vote for Warrantless Surveillance of Americans

Sean Moran

Eighty-six House Republicans on Friday voted against an amendment to require a warrant for surveillance of Americans’ communications.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) proposed an amendment to the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA), a bill that would reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Section 702 is a law that is meant to target foreign adversaries, but often surveils Americans’ private communications without a warrant.

The amendment tied at 212-212 in the House; a tie in the House means that the measure fails. Although Biggs’s amendment did receive support from a majority of Republicans, 86 House Republicans failed to support the proposal.

A warrant requirement is overwhelmingly backed by Americans. A YouGov poll commissioned by FreedomWorks and Demand Progress found that 76 percent of Americans support a warrant requirement, while only 12 percent oppose.

Only one member of House Republican leadership voted with the majority of the House Republican Conference on warrants requirements: House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN). Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) voted against the warrant requirement.

Johnson used to support closing the backdoor search loophole, or the ability to surveil Americans through Section 702, which is meant to target foreigners. However, he changed his mind after seeing a classified briefing after becoming Speaker.

The 86 House Republicans that voted for warrantless surveillance of Americans are:

Aderholt Republican AL NO
Bacon Republican NE NO
Balderson Republican OH NO
Barr Republican KY NO
Bice Republican OK NO
Buchanan Republican FL NO
Bucshon Republican IN NO
Burgess Republican TX NO
Calvert Republican CA NO
Carl Republican AL NO
Carter (GA) Republican GA NO
Carter (TX) Republican TX NO
Chavez-DeRemer Republican OR NO
Cole Republican OK NO
Crawford Republican AR NO
Crenshaw Republican TX NO
D’Esposito Republican NY NO
De La Cruz Republican TX NO
Diaz-Balart Republican FL NO
Duarte Republican CA NO
Ellzey Republican TX NO
Estes Republican KS NO
Ezell Republican MS NO
Feenstra Republican IA NO
Ferguson Republican GA NO
Fitzpatrick Republican PA NO
Flood Republican NE NO
Franklin, Scott Republican FL NO
Gallagher Republican WI NO
Garbarino Republican NY NO
Garcia, Mike Republican CA NO
Gimenez Republican FL NO
Gonzales, Tony Republican TX NO
Granger Republican TX NO
Graves (MO) Republican MO NO
Guthrie Republican KY NO
Hill Republican AR NO
Hinson Republican IA NO
Johnson (LA) Republican LA NO
Joyce (OH) Republican OH NO
Kean (NJ) Republican NJ NO
Kelly (MS) Republican MS NO
Kelly (PA) Republican PA NO
Kiggans (VA) Republican VA NO
Kim (CA) Republican CA NO
Kustoff Republican TN NO
LaHood Republican IL NO
LaLota Republican NY NO
Lamborn Republican CO NO
Latta Republican OH NO
LaTurner Republican KS NO
Lawler Republican NY NO
Letlow Republican LA NO
Lucas Republican OK NO
Malliotakis Republican NY NO
McCaul Republican TX NO
McHenry Republican NC NO
Miller (OH) Republican OH NO
Miller (WV) Republican WV NO
Miller-Meeks Republican IA NO
Moore (UT) Republican UT NO
Moylan Republican GU NO
Murphy Republican NC NO
Nunn (IA) Republican IA NO
Obernolte Republican CA NO
Pence Republican IN NO
Pfluger Republican TX NO
Rogers (AL) Republican AL NO
Rogers (KY) Republican KY NO
Rouzer Republican NC NO
Rutherford Republican FL NO
Salazar Republican FL NO
Scalise Republican LA NO
Scott, Austin Republican GA NO
Smith (NE) Republican NE NO
Smucker Republican PA NO
Stefanik Republican NY NO
Strong Republican AL NO
Tenney Republican NY NO
Turner Republican OH NO
Valadao Republican CA NO
Van Orden Republican WI NO
Wagner Republican MO NO
Waltz Republican FL NO
Wenstrup Republican OH NO
Womack Republican AR NO

Conservatives and progressives blamed congressional leadership for pushing against genuine privacy reform.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) wrote, “This is how the Constitution dies. By a tie vote, the amendment to require a warrant to spy on Americans goes down in flames. This is a sad day for America. The Speaker doesn’t always vote in the House, but he was the tie breaker today. He voted against warrants.”

Demand Progress Policy Director Sean Vitka said in a statement after the vote:

House Leadership has pushed its thumb on the scale against privacy protections throughout this debate, as it has done for more than a decade. After wrongfully stopping the House Judiciary Committee’s legislation from reaching the floor, denying a vote on closing the data broker loophole, and rewarding the House Intelligence Committee for operating in staggeringly bad faith.

We applaud the leaders of the House Judiciary, including Reps. Andy Biggs, Pramila Jayapal, Jim Jordan, Jerry Nadler, Warren Davidson, and Zoe Lofgren, for fighting tirelessly for over a year to advance the serious privacy protections that the public overwhelmingly supports and deserves. Their efforts were heroic and fundamentally changed this debate, which is all the more impressive considering the deceit and dirty tricks wielded against reform over the past year.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) wrote, “Here they go again, expanding FISA. Bipartisan skulduggery. A sad day for America.”

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) wrote, “Today’s FISA warrant amendment vote was tied, which means every single vote was the deciding vote. Make your decisions about who represents you based on supporting your Constitutional rights.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

