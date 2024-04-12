A majority of registered Florida voters are “more motivated” to cast a ballot in the 2024 presidential election than past elections, according to a recent Emerson College survey.

The survey showed former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden both in a head-to-head matchup — with 13 points separating the two — as well as in a matchup including third-party candidates, the latter of which shows Trump still leading Biden by double digits, or 14 percentage points:

📊 FLORIDA GE: @EmersonPolling Trump 51% (+13)

Biden 38% With leans

Trump 56% (+12)

Biden 44%

—

Senate

Rick Scott 45% (+7)

Mucarsel-Powell 38%

—

538: #9 (2.9/3.0) | 4/9-10 | 1,000 RVhttps://t.co/lAfV7BrzyZ pic.twitter.com/mMbM2N9xQ6 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 11, 2024

The survey also asked Florida respondents to reveal how motivated they are to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

“Compared to previous presidential elections, are you more motivated to vote than usual, less motivated than usual, or about as motivated as in previous elections?” it asked.

A majority, 59 percent, said they are “more motivated to vote than usual,” compared to 13 percent who said they are “less motivated than usual.” Another 28 percent said they are “about as motivated as in previous elections.”

The full survey was taken April 9-10, 2024, among 1,000 registered voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

The high motivation for Floridians comes as the state continues to move in favor of Republicans, which first overtook Democrats in terms of voter registration in November 2021. Now, Republicans are nearing a 900,000 voter registration advantage over Democrats with a million “within reach,” according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Prior to 2021, FL never had more registered Republicans than Democrats. Now, a million voter R registration advantage is within reach. Hillsborough (Tampa) is about to flip from D to R, which will mean every county in the Tampa Bay market has a R advantage in this previously… https://t.co/oH8b1jc4Y2 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) April 4, 2024

In March, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) told Breitbart News that it is proud to say that the Sunshine State is a “solid red” state.

“In 2020, Trump won Florida by 3.3 percent when Democrats led by over 100,000 registered voters. In 2024, Republicans lead Dems by over 854,318 votes. Imagine what that will deliver in November!” Florida Republican chairman Evan Power said in a statement.

“Florida Democrats are toast, but we won’t let our confidence keep us from working hard to deliver Florida’s electoral votes to President Trump,” he said.

“Americans cannot afford another four years of Biden Democrats who have crippled the economy and endangered our national security. That’s why Republican voter registration numbers are growing,” he added.

“Everyone remembers the great years under the Trump administration that gave us lower taxes, the return of American manufacturing, energy independence, a bustling economic environment, and a secure border,” Power said. “We are ready to make history – again!”

The survey comes as the Republican Party of Florida announces it raised more than $3.5 million in Quarter 1 of 2024.

“The RPOF continues to keep the pressure on our opponents. From massive wins in recent local elections to a tremendous fundraising report the party is continuing to dominate in Florida in ways we have never seen before. I look forward to taking the fight to the Democrats in November,” Power said.