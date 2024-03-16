Exclusive — Florida GOP Says State Is Solid Red: ‘Democrats Are Toast’

Florida is a “solid red” state, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) says amid continued chatter of a Trump vs. Biden matchup in key swing states. But Florida, noticeably, has been absent from this conversation, and for good reason, according to the Florida GOP.

Following Nikki Haley’s departure from the Republican primary race after Super Tuesday, former President Donald Trump essentially became the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party. And while there has been a bit of speculation on President Joe Biden’s political future given mounting worries over his physical health and mental fitness, all signs point to a Trump vs. Biden rematch.

With that, all eyes are looking to swing states. Poll after poll has analyzed these “battleground” states, which typically include Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan. Several of these polls as of late have shown Trump, not Biden, boasting the advantage — a great sign for Republicans moving into November. But absent from these articles analyzing “swing state” polls is Florida — once thought to be a solidly purple state, given its relatively back and forth history.

Florida has voted blue four times in presidential elections since 1976, going for Jimmy Carter in 1976, Bill Clinton in 1996, and Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012. In recent history, all of these elections have been fairly tight. In 2012, for instance, Obama won the state by less than one percent. Trump defeated Clinton in Florida 2016 by 1.2 percent, and his victory in 2020 was even greater — a 3.3 percent margin.

But since then, Florida has experienced a boom in registered Republicans. In November 2021, for the first time in the state’s history, Florida Republicans outnumbered Democrats, and that lead has only continued to expand over the past four years.

From that moment on, Republicans have only continued to expand their lead, toppling Democrats by more than 100,000 mere months later, in March 2022. That figure doubled to 200,000 in July, and in December 2022, the figure stood around 350,000. In February 2023, Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 400,000 registered voters, and that figure swelled to 680,030 as of October 31, 2023, with Republicans having 5,153,695 voters to the Democrat party’s 4,473,665.

As of this year, Republicans now outnumber registered Democrats by over 850,000 voters — a massive advantage moving into the presidential election. Further, Republicans saw a taste of this in the midterm elections, as even Miami-Dade tipped to red — a phenomenon many attribute, partially at least, to how Gov. Ron DeSantis handled the coronavirus pandemic in the Sunshine State.

So while Florida has been historically considered a purple state, the RPOF believes that it is now a “solid red state,” following what it described as the “Republican red wave in 2022,” concluding that “Floridians reject the progressive policies Biden Democrats advocate.”

Florida Republican Chairman Evan Power detailed this phenomenon further in a statement exclusively to Breitbart News.

“In 2020, Trump won Florida by 3.3 percent when Democrats led by over 100,000 registered voters. In 2024, Republicans lead Dems by over 854,318 votes. Imagine what that will deliver in November!” he previewed, making it clear that the GOP will not slow down, either.

“Florida Democrats are toast, but we won’t let our confidence keep us from working hard to deliver Florida’s electoral votes to President Trump,” he said.

“Americans cannot afford another four years of Biden Democrats who have crippled the economy and endangered our national security. That’s why Republican voter registration numbers are growing,” Power continued, harkening back to the years of the Trump administration.

“Everyone remembers the great years under the Trump administration that gave us lower taxes, the return of American manufacturing, energy independence, a bustling economic environment, and a secure border,” Power said. “We are ready to make history – again!”