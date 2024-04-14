Poll: A Third of Democrats Want Biden ‘Tougher’ on Israel

Roughly a third of Democrat voters revealed that they feel President Joe Biden should be “tougher” on Israel, according to a recent poll.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted between April 5 and 7, which surveyed 6,004 registered voters, found that 33 percent of Democrat voters felt that Biden has not been “tough enough on Israel” in regards to the Israel and Hamas war, while eight percent felt that he has been “too tough.” Meanwhile, 42 percent of Democrat voters expressed that they felt Biden’s approach has been “just right.”

When asked, 12 percent of Republicans and 19 percent of independents agreed that Biden should be tougher on Israel.

Altogether, 34 percent of voters, agreed that Biden has not been tough enough on Israel, while 17 percent felt he has been too tough.

When asked about sympathy for either Israel or Palestinians, 22 percent of Democrats expressed that they were more sympathetic to Palestinians, while 16 percent said they sympathized more with Israelis. Forty-four percent said they sympathize with both sides.

On the other hand, 45 percent of Republicans said they were more sympathetic to Israelis, compared to 25 percent of independents. Seven percent of Republicans said they were more sympathetic to Palestinians, while 13 percent of independents said they were more sympathetic to the Palestinians.

The poll’s release comes after Iran launched long-range drones at Israel on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. While Iran had attacked Israel with more than 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, Israel’s air defense systems were able to intercept the majority of them.

Biden has continued to insist that his support for Israel is “ironclad,” even months after Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack, which left roughly 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 200 people taken hostage. Since the Oct. 7 attack, Israel has been engaged in a self-defense operation in Gaza.

As Israel has continued its self-defense operation, people in the Hamas-controlled territory of Gaza, have started to face famine.

The president’s remarks came after an interview in which he said he did not “agree” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s counterterrorism “approach” and encouraged Israel to “just call for a ceasefire.”

Similarly, a recent CBS News/YouGov poll found that 37 percent of Americans felt that Biden should encourage Israel to stop military action in Gaza, while 23 percent felt Biden should encourage Israel to decrease its military actions. Meanwhile, 28 percent of Americans said they were in favor of keeping military actions the same, and 12 percent were in favor of Biden encouraging Israel to increase military actions.