Biden Fails to Mention ‘Hostages’ Once During Univision Interview on Israel

JB: Well, I will tell you, I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach. I think it’s outrageous that those four, three vehicles were hit by drones and taken out on a highway where it wasn’t like it was along the shore, it wasn’t like there was a convoy moving there, etc… So I what I’m calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks total access to all food and medicine going into the country. I’ve spoken with everyone from the Saudis to the Jordanians to the Egyptians. They’re prepared to move in. They’re prepared to move this food in. And I think there’s no excuse to not provide for the medical and the food needs of those people. It should be done now.

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris met with the family members of Israeli hostages.

There are 133 remaining hostages in Gaza, of whom roughly 100 are hoped to be still alive. Negotiators are trying to secure a deal, whose parameters appear to involve the release of 40 female, sick, and elderly hostages in return for a far greater number of Palestinian terror convicts and some kind of ceasefire, which Hamas wants to be permanent.

