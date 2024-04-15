Anti-Israel protesters blocked a roadway to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport early Monday, causing extreme frustration and a snarl of traffic.

To block the flow of traffic, protesters sat down in the middle of Interstate 190 with their arms interlocked and used “long tubes” to keep cars from going into the airport, the New York Post reported.

Anti-Israel protesters block highway outside Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport https://t.co/wLlBm69Nua pic.twitter.com/Ia7OGVagYw — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2024

Another group was seen walking around in the middle of a roadway near a sign that read “Your Tax $ Funds Genocide.” The protesters were heard chanting and some of them appeared to be beating a drum:

Some fed-up travelers went the rest of the way to the airport on foot; people were seen carrying or rolling their luggage along to hopefully make their flights on time.

According to the Post, some of the activists wore keffiyeh scarves and held signs with phrases written on them such as “Free Palestine.”

The news comes as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) applauded Iran for its attack against Israel with drones and missiles on Saturday, Breitbart News reported Monday.

Breitbart News’s John Hayward noted:

Israel and its allies were able to intercept almost all of Iran’s drones and missiles on Saturday night. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) hailed this combined response as a “significant strategic achievement.” As of Monday morning, the only known casualty of the assault was a young Bedouin Muslim girl who was severely injured by shrapnel from an intercepted Iranian drone.

Meanwhile, aerial video footage of Monday’s protest shows cars sitting bumper to bumper and people trying to make it to their flights by walking to the terminals, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

“Chicago police and state police are there monitoring the situation… we are told this is a sit-down protest,” the outlet said, noting traffic was a “mess” due to the demonstration:

Those who organized the recent protest with the group called Chicago Dissenters said the group wanted to send a message to Boeing, which sells weapons to Israel, according to the Post.

“On this Tax Day, when millions are paying taxes which fund the ongoing U.S and Israeli bombardment of Gaza, protestors seek to take dramatic action,” the group said.

“O’Hare International Airport is one of the largest in the country, and there will be NO business as usual while Palestinians suffer at the hands of American funded bombing by Israel,” it stated.

Traffic around the airport has since resumed, after police reportedly “moved the protesters to the side,” WGN News said.