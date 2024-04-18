Donald Trump Campaigning in Blue New Jersey

Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in blue New Jersey amid his criminal trial in New York, making a play for these blue areas, exactly as he said he would do.

The rally is taking place in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday, May 11. Trump advertised the rally on Truth Social writing, “Join me in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday, May 11th at 5:00PM Eastern!”:

President Donald J. Trump to Hold a Rally in Wildwood, New Jersey 🔥 GET TICKETS: https://t.co/NzQ3JWik5S pic.twitter.com/2RIfDXuXhM — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 18, 2024

Speaking to Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle and Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow exclusively in December, Trump said he planned to make a play for traditionally blue areas such as New York, Virginia, Minnesota, New Mexico, and New Jersey.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump said during the interview at his luxurious seaside Mar-a-Lago resort.

“I’m going to do rallies, I’m going to do speeches, I’m going to work them,” Trump said at the time, assuring that he would still work hard in key swing states.

“That doesn’t mean I’m going to work them as hard as I work Pennsylvania, where I’m doing very well,” he added.

“But we’re going to do these other states too, and it will be a heavy move,” Trump continued. “I may rent Madison Square Garden and that’s the belly of the beast, right?”

Trump said he believes he has a chance to win both New York and New Jersey.

“We have some very good people there,” Trump said. “So, I believe we have a chance to win New York. I believe we have a chance to win New Jersey.”

He continued:

If you look at Lee, he lost by a pretty close race. But it’s 100 times worse now than it was two years ago. Now, you have people—you have migrants living on Madison Avenue. You can’t get into a hospital. You can’t get into a school. You go to a public school and half the kids are sitting there and have no idea what the teacher is saying. You can’t get into these schools. I think it’s really bad.

“I think the people in New York and New Jersey and a lot of these states are—it would have been semi-unthinkable, but I think these are states that can be won,” he added.