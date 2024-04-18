Potential Trump Case Juror Has Son Who Works for a House Democrat

A woman whose son works for a House Democrat told the court that it would not affect her ability to serve as a juror on the Trump hush money case and be fair and impartial.

Asked by Trump lawyer Susan Necheles about her feelings towards former President Donald Trump, she claimed she had “no feelings” about him.

“It’s the first time I’ve been in a room with him. I’m a registered Democrat. But I have no feelings about him,” she said.

She said she was “100 percent confident” she could keep an open mind.

The Trump defense team challenged her eligibility as a juror.

It is only one of several cases where potential jurors claimed they could be fair and impartial, despite prior behavior that suggested otherwise, such as a history of negative social media posts about Trump.

Earlier in the day, half of the second pool of potential jurors said at the outset they could not be fair and impartial in the case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is arguing that Trump violated a state law before the 2016 election by falsifying business rercords when he classified an alleged “hush money” payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels as a “legal” expense instead of a campaign expense, which Bragg argues was an attempt to hide a federal election violation.

