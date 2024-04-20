FBI authorities served subpoenas at Illinois’ Dolton Village Hall on Friday afternoon as Mayor Tiffany Henyard (D) fields corruption accusations, per Fox 32.

Henyard was recently named “America’s worst mayor” because of her questionable spending habits and abuse of office, Breitbart News reported Monday.

The outlet noted she is also accused of covering up an alleged sexual assault by one of her colleagues against another employee:

In a recent statement, the FBI confirmed it was conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area on Friday, but the Department of Justice policy dictates the agency cannot comment on the nature of the investigation:

The Fox 32 article continued:

Four agents from the FBI paid a visit to Dolton around 2:30 p.m. They served two federal subpoenas. The first one was for employment records, personnel files, and disciplinary reports for 25 Dolton employees, including three police officers and Keith Freeman. Freeman, who is the village administrator, was charged with bankruptcy fraud on Monday. The second subpoena was served specifically for Freeman, asking for records of all companies associated with him and possible ties to the village.

In Febuary, Henyard became heated during a meeting with local officials as they questioned her about issues that have brought heavy criticism, according to Breitbart News.

She said, “Y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves. Y’all black. Y’all are black. And y’all sitting up here beating and attacking on a black woman that’s in power. You should be ashamed of y’all selves.”

“Y’all forget I am the leader. They want to hear from the mayor. If y’all ain’t learned that yet–the mayor. Not the trustees that don’t do nothing, that only run they mouth. Y’all don’t do no work, no work,” she added:

After federal officials served the subpoenas, Henyard responded in a social media post, writing, “To all you clowns thats apart of the circus. Misery needs company, I pray for you all.” She added, “Stop chasing Fake News.”

“Now Share this,” she continued:

After a week that saw her top aide indicted and the FBI serve subpoenas at Dolton village hall, here's Tiffany Henyard's response…. https://t.co/HDCejTrlJj pic.twitter.com/Bj6lVT7mSr — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) April 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Burt Odelson, who is the legislative counsel for Dolton’s Board of Trustees, said agents may find it difficult to get their hands on the documents they are seeking.

He explained that the clerk is the custodian of records, but she does not have those documents because, reportedly, they were taken from her:

Dolton Village Trustee Brittney Norwood told reporters she and other officials “have been asking for someone to come out here and save us”:

“There has been a lot of spending that we are not really privy of, and we’ve been asking for answers,” she concluded.