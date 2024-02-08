Mayor Tiffany Henyard (D) of Dolton, Illinois, got heated with officials Monday when they questioned her on issues that have brought a wave of criticism.

Fox News reported Thursday that she was pelted with questions about her controversial spending habits and transparency.

Dolton mayor to critics: ‘I’m the leader!’https://t.co/edgYdM3jLN — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) February 7, 2024

Video footage shows the meeting with Henyard speaking to fellow officials. She said, “Y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves. Y’all black. Y’all are black. And y’all sitting up here beating and attacking on a black woman that’s in power. You should be ashamed of y’all selves.”

“Y’all forget I am the leader. They want to hear from the mayor. If y’all ain’t learned that yet, the mayor. Not the trustees that don’t do nothing that only run they mouth. Y’all don’t do no work, no work,” she said.

The Fox article noted Henyard has a combined salary of nearly $300,000 and often uses beauty vendors “despite the median income of the Illinois town being $24K.”

This is a disgusting abuse of power, Tiffany Henyard is a poster child for exploitation of authority at all levels of leadership that needs to be voted out. https://t.co/aWDJWi94Vp — Ashley Ramos (@ARamos2Congress) February 1, 2024

Critics have also blasted the mayor for how she allegedly uses the town’s credit card, the report said, adding Henyard has allegedly spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on trips, food, and other things.

However, the mayor has refused to divulge the reason for the trips or the costly services she enjoys.

Meanwhile, the former Dolton Police Chief criticized Henyard’s alleged misuse of police detail, according to Fox 32. The outlet noted Henyard fired Robert Collins in late 2023.

“Wrong is wrong and there’s at time to hold people responsible and accountable for their actions,” he said:

It is also important to note that Henyard recently announced a $1 million giveaway for Black History Month that has neighbors concerned because the money was public funds, according to Fox 32:

“Well, turns out the million dollars is part of the general assistance fund administered by Thornton Township which is used for food pantries, senior services, and other social programs,” a reporter for the outlet said.