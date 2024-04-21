Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom released an ad on Sunday showing Alabama police forcing young women to undergo pregnancy tests.

“Alabama’s abortion ban has no exceptions for rape or incest. Now, Republicans are trying to criminalize young women’s travel to receive abortion care. We cannot let them get away with this,” Newsom said on X as he shared the video.

The video features two young, 20-something women driving an SUV toward the Alabama state line.

“We’re almost there. We’re gonna make it,” one woman says to the driver after looking back to see if they are being followed.

Just then, the women break into tears as an Alabama State police car blares its siren and demands they pull over.

“Trump Republicans want to criticize young Alabama women who travel for reproductive care,” the announcer says.

After the police officer asks the women to step out of the vehicle to “take a pregnancy test,” the announcer says, “Stop them by taking action.”

It then directs people to a website sponsored by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, which says the following:

Republicans are not stopping at overturning Roe vs. Wade. Now they want to lock women and girls down completely, taking away their constitutional right to travel. Three states – Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Alabama – are considering bills that ban minors from traveling out of state to get an abortion without parental consent — no matter if it’s a case of incest or if there is abuse in the family. These are states that basically want to imprison women and young girls. It’s a backdoor nationwide abortion ban, denying women the opportunity to go to a freedom state. Taking away the right to travel that’s guaranteed by the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Social media commenters trashed the ad, saying Newsom took it too far.

“This is total propaganda,” said one user.

“Yet businesses, families, and congressional seats can’t flee California fast enough,” said another.

“This is unhinged even for you,” another said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.