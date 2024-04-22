Hillary Clinton Believes Second Trump Term ‘Will Be Like Having a Dictator’

Former President Donald Trump’s so-called “threats” should “scare every American,” twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said, asserting that a second Trump term would be like “having a dictator” in the Oval Office.

“And the kind of threats that you hear coming out of Donald Trump should scare every American,” Clinton, who lost to Trump in a surprise defeat in 2016, said during a Friday appearance on Democracy Docket’s Defending Democracy podcast, stating that President Biden is “modeling responsible leadership” by “not engaging in vitriolic attacks on people, in rallies and online, not threatening to execute people and putting them in jail.”

Clinton did not address several instances of Biden’s divisions throughout his presidency, such as his constant attacks on “MAGA Americans,” demonizing them, accusing them of threatening democracy itself, and claiming they do not believe in the rule of law nor respect the U.S. Constitution. She also did not mention the war Biden waged on unvaccinated Americans during his first two years in office, essentially calling them selfish, irresponsible, and unpatriotic.

Nevertheless, in Clinton’s mind Trump is an “authoritarian.”

“Because with an authoritarian, you never know what side of the bed they’ll wake up on, you never know who they’re going to be upset with today, you never know if somebody basically bribes them by giving business to a relative or some other gift, that they will try to destroy one business to advantage another,” she said, adding that they, too, do not “believe in the rule of law” — the same accusation Biden made toward MAGA Americans.

“They don’t believe in institutions and, therefore, if you give them a chance to be more unfettered than he was in his first term — when he was trying to figure out what he could do, and he had actually some people around who were restraining him — that is all going to be gone,” the failed presidential candidate continued, warning of the absence of the swamp.

“If he ever gets back near the White House again, it will be like having a dictator, and I don’t say that lightly,” she added.

Donald Trump Jr. told Breitbart News last year that it took a “Trump character” to expose the creatures of the swamp, and he said it was a “steep learning curve” to figure out who his father could trust.

WATCH — Donald Trump Jr: “Steep” Learning Curve in Knowing Who to Surround Yourself with in D.C.

“Now that you have that four years of experience, now you know, you know who the snakes are,” he said — a reality Hillary Clinton is clearly concerned with.

“You know not to put them on. You’ve seen what they’ve tried to do to my father. I think they’re trying to put him away for 450 years, I believe. They tried to put me in jail for treason — a crime punishable by death. … Now you got a guy that actually knows and wants to do something about [and] fully understands just how bad that problem is,” he continued.

“And that’s what D.C. fears more than anything, as evidenced by the visceral reaction you see, frankly from both sides. Meaning the uniparty — the Democrats and their Justice Department, as well as sort of the RINO Republicans and the weaklings,” he added.

WATCH — Donald Trump Jr.: It Took a “Trump Character” to Expose the Full Extent of Swamp Corruption:

Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

Trump made waves in December after stating that he would only be a “dictator” on day one, undoing Biden’s executive actions on key items such as the border and energy independence.

“Under no circumstances. You are promising America tonight. You would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” Sean Hannity asked at the time.

“Except for day one,” Trump said, explaining, “I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

“He says, you’re not going to be a dictator, are you? I said, no, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator,” Trump added.

RELATED VIDEO — He’s an Expert on the Subject… Biden Says Chinese President Xi a Dictator After Meeting:

The White House / Facebook