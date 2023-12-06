Trump: I Won’t Be a Dictator if Reelected, ‘Other than Day One’

Tuesday, during his “Hannity” televised town hall event on Fox News Channel, former President Donald Trump, a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, reacted to claims he would be a “dictator” if reelected to the presidency.

Trump dismissed the claim overall but, in a tongue-in-cheek manner, suggested that on his first day, he would be a dictator.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: I want to go back to this one issue, though, because the media has been focused on this and attacking you — TRUMP: Yeah. HANNITY: — under no circumstances. You are promising America tonight. You would never abuse power as retribution against anybody? TRUMP: Except for day one. HANNITY: Except, what? TRUMP: He’s going crazy. Except for day one. HANNITY: Meaning? TRUMP: I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill. HANNITY: That’s not — that’s not retribution. I got it. TRUMP: I’m going to be — I’m going to be, you know, he keeps — we love those guy. He says, you’re not going to be a dictator, are you? I said, no, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor