President Joe Biden condemned “antisemitic protests” happening on college campuses, while attempting to see the perspective of Palestinians, during an Earth Day event on Monday held at Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Virginia.

When asked by a reporter if he condemns the anti-Israel protests happening on college and university campuses around the United States, he said he did, while also condemning people “who don’t understand” what’s happening “with the Palestinians.”

WATCH — CNN’s Bash: Columbia Protests Are Dangerous “Antisemitism”:

Since Hamas, a U.S.-designated Islamic terror group, attacked Israel on October 7 by land, sea, and air, leaving around 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 200 people taken as hostages, there has been an increase in anti-Israel protests throughout the U.S. calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“I condemn the antisemitic protests. That’s why I have set up a program to deal with that,” Biden told the reporter. “I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

Reporter: "Do you condemn the anti-Semitic protests on college campuses?" Biden: “I condemn the antisemitic protests. That’s why I have set up a program to deal with that. I also condemn those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians." Reporter: "Should the… pic.twitter.com/bW5j9Nde0v — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 22, 2024

Prior to this, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had pointed out during her speech at the event that it was “especially important” to remember the “power of young people shaping this country,” referencing the “peaceful student-led protests” occurring on college campuses such as Columbia University, Yale University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

After Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks, Biden said he had “learned a long time ago to listen to that lady.”

On early Wednesday, anti-Israel protesters set up an encampment on the lawn of Columbia University in New York. Since then, multiple students have been suspended from Barnard College for their involvement in the encampment, and hundreds of others have been arrested.

Anti-Israel protests and rallies have spread to other university campuses such as the University of North Carolina, Boston University, and Ohio State University.

The White House issued a statement on Sunday labeling the anti-Israel protests as “blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous.” Biden issued a separate statement slamming the “alarming surge of Antisemitism” and adding that it is “reprehensible and dangerous” and has “no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country.”