Exclusive Photos: Melania Trump Headlines Mar-a-Lago Log Cabin Republicans Fundraiser

Former First Lady Melania Trump, former President Donald Trump’s wife, headlined a fundraiser on Saturday evening, her first solo event of the 2024 campaign.

Exclusive photos of the former first lady — provided to Breitbart News by her longtime photographer, Andrea Hanks — show her alongside Log Cabin Republican leaders Ric Grenell, Bill White, and Bryan Eure.

Grenell — the former Director of National Intelligence in Trump’s administration and the first-ever openly gay U.S. cabinet official in history — made clear at the event that Trump will win the vote of gay voters in 2024. “Donald Trump deserves our vote,” Grenell said in quotes provided to Breitbart News exclusively. “He is the best candidate for our safety, security, and prosperity. He sees you as 100 percent equal.”

Grenell also said at the event that Trump will win at least 50 percent of the gay vote in 2024 with his wife Melania’s help. Eure — who, in addition to being a top Log Cabin Republican, is the senior vice president at Willis Towers Watson — echoed that sentiment, saying gay voters are becoming more and more like any other constituency and voting on issues that affect them more broadly, such as economic and public safety matters.

$1.1 million raised in 36 hours. You sound nervous. https://t.co/xddz9EPXHc — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 22, 2024

“We have seen four years of President Trump and almost four years of President Biden. No person with common sense, regardless of their sexual orientation, can honestly say they’re better off now, under Biden, than they were with President Trump,” Eure said. “We are so blessed to have such a gorgeous and generous first lady stand by our side.”

White — another top Log Cabin Republican who previously led the effort in Atlanta to break off the neighborhood of Buckhead into its own city due to poor Democrat management — also said in a quote obtained by Breitbart News that Melania Trump is Donald Trump’s secret weapon to unlock key voting constituencies nationwide.

“First Lady Melania Trump is so kind and generous,” White, who is also the CEO of Constellations Group, said. “President Trump could not have a better surrogate to discuss why they are the best choice this coming November for ALL Americans. They are our best hope for our families, our livelihoods, and our safety and security.”

The star-studded fundraiser raised more than $1.2 million for the Log Cabin Republicans, a source familiar with the matter told Breitbart News, and was sold out less than two days after it was announced. It was held at Mar-a-Lago’s Tea Room and represents Melania Trump’s first solo event for her husband in 2024. She previously appeared at a record-breaking fundraiser alongside her husband in Palm Beach, but now, she is getting active on her own.

Event attendees included Fox News founder Roger Ailes’ widow Liz Ailes, Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner, San Francisco Giants owner Deborah McGowan, 2022 U.S. senate candidate in Pennsylvania and television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, and about 80 other top supporters of the cause. White and his husband, Eure, were the co-hosts of the event and escorted Melania Trump into the fundraiser. The former first lady gave remarks at the event about the “importance of unifying to protect our great country that we love so dearly.”

As we look toward the future and the challenges that lie ahead, we must come together around the principles of liberty, justice, and patriotism. By uniting in our common goals, we can create a brighter and more promising future for all. https://t.co/Vbyt8yor8X pic.twitter.com/Kj4fZPKDaw — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) April 21, 2024

Sources familiar with the matter also told Breitbart News that hundreds of people wanted to attend the event but could not make it due to space limitations, so the Log Cabin Republicans and Melania Trump are considering holding another event in the New York area in the spring or summer.