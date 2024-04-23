Peter Schweizer: Congressional Report Validates ‘Blood Money’ Findings

A new report by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has validated a key claim in Peter Schweizer’s latest book, Blood Money – finding persuasive evidence that China has been subsidizing the manufacturing and exporting of illicit fentanyl precursor chemicals and other synthetic narcotics through tax rebates and other means.

Schweizer welcomed the validation of his book’s central theme –that Communist China is at war with the United States, poisoning American youth with fentanyl, American minds with TikTok, American streets with automatic weapons, and American health with engineered viruses like COVID-19. But in the most recent episode of The Drill Down podcast, Peter and co-host Eric Eggers note that the report doesn’t go far enough. Schweizer calls the Chinese policy “state-sponsored poisoning.”

Specifically, the congressional report does not address the many other ways that the communist Chinese are enabling and facilitating the fentanyl trade, which now kills more Americans every year than automobile accidents. The Chinese provide the chemicals, control the Mexican port of Manzanillo where those chemicals are shipped, control the manufacture of fentanyl powder, provide at cost the pill presses needed to turn it into counterfeit medication, facilitate the Mexican cartels’ secure communications, and launder the money they make through Chinese banks.

“A joint DEA and State Department investigation found that 1,000 Chinese students in the US deposited $1 billion worth of money into Chinese-owned banks while in the country,” Schweizer notes.

Despite these facts, action by the administration of President Joe Biden has been missing. Biden says he has “raised” the issue in conversations with Chinese president Xi Jinping, but the Chinese officially claim “the fentanyl crisis is not caused by the Chinese side,” according to a spokesman.

Campaigning for re-election in Pennsylvania, Biden told steel workers there he was considering tripling the tariffs on Chinese steel. But nothing is being done by the Biden administration to address the fentanyl threat from China, Schweizer says. “It’s an example of the Chinese expression, ‘Big help with a little bad mouth.’”

He points out that Biden has raised other issues directly with Xi Jinping, especially warning that the Chinese should not ship weapons to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine. “But why is he more concerned about that than about Chinese chemical weapons killing Americans?” Schweizer asks.

Since Blood Money debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list two months ago, there has been notable progress on Capitol Hill in addressing the Chinese threat to America. The House passed a ban on TikTok, congressional committees have begun investigations into Chinese collusion in the fentanyl trade, and more members of Congress are openly citing that threat as a major issue. Without co-operation and help from the Biden administration, however, little is being done to combat these threats.

GAI will continue to highlight the factual research that went into Blood Money, because, as co-host Eric Eggers put it, “Opinions get shrugs, but facts get shares.”

