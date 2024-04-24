Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said it was “stupid” of President Joe Biden not to reach out to him since he declared he was not supporting former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

In an interview with the Washington Post‘s Leigh Ann Caldwell, Christie said that, while he would not be “voting for Trump under any circumstances,” he would also not be voting for Biden, citing his age.

“One thing I know for sure now is I’m not voting for Trump under any circumstances,” Christie said. “If he’s the only person on the ballot, I’m not voting for Trump, because I know him too well, and he is wholly unfit to be president of the United States in every way you think.”

When asked if Biden had reached out to him since Christie revealed he would not be endorsing Trump for president, Christie said, “He hasn’t.”

“It’s pretty stupid for him not to,” Christie added.

In an interview on MSNBC in January, Christie broke a debate pledge he had made with the Republican National Committee (RNC), vowing to support whoever the Republican presidential nominee was, when he said he would not vote for Trump.

Although Christie has been outspoken about not endorsing Trump as he campaigns for president again, he has also been less than enthusiastic about supporting Biden.

“President Biden, in my view, is past the sell-by date,” Christie said. “Seriously, look at him.”

Christie added that just because “The American people are stupid enough to nominate” Biden and Trump, it did not mean he had “to be stupid” as well.

When asked about why he didn’t pursue running for president as a third-party option, Christie brought up the possibility of it “hurting Biden more” than it would hurt Trump, adding that he could not live with that.

A recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found that Trump was leading Biden by six points in important swing states.

The poll found that Trump received 49 percent of support from swing states, while Biden received 43 percent. While Trump led Biden in states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona, Biden led Trump by two points in Michigan.