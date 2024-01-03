Christie Refuses to Vote for Trump, Breaking RNC Debate Pledge

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said Wednesday he would not vote for former President Donald Trump in November, breaking his debate pledge with the Republican National Committee (RNC), called the “Beat Biden Pledge.”

The broken pledge and refusal to vote for the likely GOP presidential nominee appears to highlight Christie’s thirst to remain politically relevant, considering:

  • Just two percent support Christie’s GOP primary bid, Fox News polling shows.
  • He maintains a negative net approval rating (-55), according to the Wall Street Journal.

“No,” Christie replied when MSNBC’s Mike Barnicle asked if he would vote for Trump, breaking his pledge with the RNC.

Christie signed the debate pledge, along with “every remaining ‘major’ contender,” ABC News reported in December.

The pledge reads:

I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the Republican presidential nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden.

I further pledge that I will not seek to run as an independent or write-in candidate nor will I seek or accept the nomination for president of any other party.

Christie’s decision to break the pledge confirms comments he made in March to oppose the former president, citing the January 6 protest.

“I’m going to go out there and tell the truth. Like the truth matters. The truth is not negotiable,” the former New Jersey governor told Axios. “I can’t help him. No way. When you have the Jan. 6 choir at a rally and you show video of it — I just don’t think that person is appropriate for the presidency.”

