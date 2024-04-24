An illegal immigrant who had been arrested and charged by local law enforcement twice for sex crimes against a minor was arrested earlier this month after previously being released from custody.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency revealed that agents had recently apprehended a 30-year-old Honduran national from his home in Bladensburg, Maryland, on April 15.

Prior to this arrest, the Honduran national had been arrested and charged with sex crimes against a minor by the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD).

Liana Castano, the Washington, D.C. field office director with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), said in a statement:

This Honduran noncitizen stands accused of some very serious crimes and represented a threat to the children of the Washington, D.C. area. When local jurisdictions have policies in place which prohibit them from cooperating with ICE ERO and from honoring our lawfully issued detainers and administrative warrants, they put the suspects, law enforcement officers, and most importantly, the members of our local communities at risk. ERO Washington, D.C. will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing the most egregious noncitizen threats from our neighborhoods.

In the press release, ICE revealed that the illegal immigrant had been arrested by the FCPD in July 5, 2023, and was “charged” with “felony carnal knowledge” of a child between the age of “13-14” without the use of force.

NEW: ICE says Fairfax County, VA ignored their detainer request on a Honduran illegal alien charged with sex crimes against a Virgina minor, and released him without notice on bond. He was then arrested again and charged w/ more sex crimes against a VA child. ICE says Fairfax… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 24, 2024

A day later, ICE placed an “immigration detainer” on the Honduran national with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center (FCADC).

Despite this detainer, FCADC released the illegal alien from custody on July 10, 2023, on a $10,000 bond.

The Honduran national was again arrested by the FCPD on February 22, 2024, and was charged with “two additional counts of felony carnal knowledge” of a child between the ages of “13-14” without the use of force, and “two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years of age.”

Once again, the illegal migrant was released by the FCADC, this time on the same day, before a detainer could be issued.

Upon being arrested by officers from ICE’s ERO division on April 15, the Honduran migrant was given a notice to appear before an immigration judge with the Department of Justice.

The Honduran national will “remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings.”

During the 2023 fiscal year, ICE’s ERO division arrested “73,822 noncitizens with criminal histories.”

Out of those arrested during this time period, there were roughly “290,178 associated charges and convictions” with each individual having “an average of four” previous charges and convictions.