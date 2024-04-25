Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) indicated he was open to legislation that would officially change the name of Columbus Day to “Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” according to a constituent email obtained and reviewed by Breitbart News.

In the March 4, emailed response to the constituent, who had written him about “Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” Casey was critical of Columbus Day:

While Columbus Day is supposed to celebrate the landing of Columbus in the Americas and the start of American colonial history, for many Indigenous communities, Columbus Day serves as a stark reminder of the trauma and suffering that Indigenous populations experienced following Columbus’ arrival.

At the same time, he highlighted Sen. Martin Heinrich’s (D-NM) bill, the “Indigenous Peoples’ Day Act,” which would officially replace Columbus Day with “Indigenous People’s Day.” Some of the dozen or so Democrats who introduced the bill along with Heinrich include Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Liz Warren (D-MA).

“This legislation would designate the official holiday recognized on the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, celebrating the rich, vibrant, and diverse cultures of Indigenous communities that have long been overlooked throughout our Nation’s history,” Casey, who is up for reelection, wrote in the letter.

He then told the constituent he would consider his or her views if he had an opportunity to vote on the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Act, should it be brought for a vote.

The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Act was referred to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, of which I am not a member. Please be assured that, should this legislation come before the full Senate for consideration, I will have your views in mind. Again, thank you for sharing your thoughts with me. Please be assured that I will keep your thoughts in mind if this legislation comes before the Senate for a vote.

On Tuesday, Casey officially clinched the Democrat nomination for the U.S. Senate, and his general election opponent, Trump-backed businessman Dave McCormick, secured the Republican nomination.