A majority of likely voters say a conviction of crime in any of former President Donald Trump’s various legal cases would have “no effect” on their vote choice, a UNF/PORL Florida National Survey released Thursday found.

The survey, which found Trump edging out Biden nationally by two percentage points, asked respondents, “If Donald Trump were convicted of a crime in any of his pending criminal cases, would you be more likely to vote for him, less likely to vote for him, or would there be no effect on your vote choice?”

Overall, most — 67 percent — said it would have “no effect” on their voting choice. Seven percent said it would make them “more likely” to support him, and 24 percent said it would make them “less likely.” Most Republicans and independents, 81 percent and 60 percent, respectively, said it would have “no effect” on their voting choice. Notably, 16 percent of independents said a criminal conviction would make them “more likely” to vote for Trump, although 27 percent said it would make it less likely.

Well over three-fourths of Republicans, 77 percent, said a criminal conviction would have no effect on their vote choice, and 11 percent said it would make them more likely to vote for him. Just nine percent said it would make them less likely.

The survey was taken April 8-20, 2024, among 745 likely voters nationally. It has a +/- 4.2 percent margin of error.

It comes as Trump’s criminal trial in New York continues at the hands of Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who charged Trump with 34 felonies, accusing him of falsifying business documents.

RELATED — “We Love Trump!” NYC Crowds Cheer as Trump Visits Harlem Bodega After Second Day of Trial



“I think we have a good chance of winning here and we’re gonna give it a big plan,” Trump said of New York State ahead of walking into the trial on Thursday. “We’re going to the South Bronx to do a rally.”

“We’re going to be doing a rally at Madison Square Garden, we believe,” Trump added, noting that “this is the worst-run country right now.”

“All you have to do is look at the millions of people coming in from prisons, from mental institutions — coming in at levels we’ve never seen before,” he said.

He has accused Joe Biden and his allies of using lawfare to keep him off the campaign trail.

“So I’m gonna go in now and sit in front of a case — election interference,” Trump said. “But I guess based on what I’m looking at, it’s driving up my poll numbers.”