Exclusive — Eric Greitens: Democrats Are Attacking ‘the Entire American System of Justice’

Democrats are attacking “the entire American system of justice” in their targeting of former President Donald Trump, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Greitens, who has also been targeted by a leftist prosecutor — a George Soros-funded prosecutor whom he said “proactively broke the law” in order to come after him — said it is important for American patriots to understand that this is “lawfare.”

“Here’s the thing. The left knows — they know exactly what they are doing. They are engaged in lawfare, and worse than just attacking President Trump, Matt, they’re really attacking the entire American system of justice,” Greitens said, emphasizing that Democrats are “going after the core foundation of the country, which is the basic belief that we have a functioning justice system.”

Greitens described these Democrats as individuals who do not care about the law or facts.

“This is a cabal that works when you have those funded prosecutors and leftists who abused the law. Combine them with the media, the leftists abuse the law. They make up this absurd case,” he said, adding that “the media trumpets them as if they are real,” and, unfortunately, many people believe it.

LISTEN:

“They know the damage that they are doing,” he said, explaining that Trump is doing a great job of highlighting that these instances of lawfare are nothing more than leftist attacks on the Republic.

“If you are concerned about the future of the country, you have to find ways to defeat leftists and leftism. That means, of course, electing President Donald Trump, but it also means, in your own communities, finding ways to get engaged because now one of the things that we have to recognize is that whether, you know, they go after President Trump and even convict them and it’s later overturned or they have this terrible settlement against him where they demand that he pays hundreds of millions of dollars and that’s later overturned, they win simply by going after patriots,” he said, explaining that they win by sucking up Trump’s time and energy with these cases.

“They win when they tie up President Trump’s time. They win when they tie up President Trump’s campaign money. They win when they take away his personal money. They win when all of his aides and staff have to be focused on these trials instead of going out, talking about the difference in the record between President Trump and President Biden — which is so stark, that if we’re focused on that conversation, it’s incredibly clear that President Trump’s gonna run away with this election,” Greitens explained.

The real message, the former governor added, is for patriots to find ways to get involved by making sure that Trump is elected and finding ways to fight leftists in their own communities “because the very fabric of the country is at stake.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.