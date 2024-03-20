WATCH: American Flag Burnt at Anti-Israel Protest in NYC, Activists Liken NYPD to ‘KKK’

An American flag was seen aflame among protesters during radical anti-Israel demonstrations in the heart of New York City, where protesters were also heard chanting against the New York Police Department, comparing law enforcement as well as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to the Ku Klux Klan.

The viral video from Tuesday, shows pro-Palestinian protestors surrounding the spectacle, with none interfering, as the “Emergency Action for Gaza” demonstration was getting underway in Lower Manhattan’s Zuccotti Park in the city’s financial district.

NOW: Protestors set an American flag on fire in Zuccotti Park before the “Emergency Action for Gaza” gets underway pic.twitter.com/nZfyQZwQN9 — katie smith (@probablyreadit) March 19, 2024

The short clip was posted by Katie Smith, a local independent reporter and photojournalist who covers demonstrations and social movements in The Big Apple.

The scene was reminiscent of a similar video of pro-Palestinian protesters burning an American flag in January.

Many online expressed outrage over Tuesday’s public act.

“Israel is just the little Satan. America is the real Satan,” wrote former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind. “American Jews? we’re a wet dream for them.”

“May [God] protect [Israel] And [America],” he added.

Israel is just the little Satan.

America is the real Satan. American Jews? we’re a wet dream for them. May Gd protect 🇱 And 🇺🇸 https://t.co/r9HC4vtr18 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) March 20, 2024

“As an immigrant who loves this country I loathe these people with a passion,” wrote one X user.

“This is not just about Israel,” noted another.

“The pro Hamas crowd hates America,” wrote yet another. “These are the voters Biden is trying to please.”

“WAKE UP AMERICA,” one X user exclaimed.

“The West is next,” warned another.

“If they hate America, they need to leave!” another user insisted.

In another video from the event, demonstrators called for a violent uprising, or “intifada” revolution, outside New York City Hall. Intifadas were twice launched against the Jewish state by Palestinians, the second which took place at the start of the millennium and saw hundreds of terror attacks and thousands of deaths over a four year span.

By New York City Hall pic.twitter.com/KHKWxOQfbj — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) March 19, 2024

Others were shown scuffling with local police who made several arrests. One demonstrator is seen with an American flag defaced with the name “Aaron Bushnell,” a radical far-left airman who self-immolated while in military uniform in front of the Israeli Embassy as part of a political statement to protest Israel’s war against Hamas last month. Another is seen waving the Five-star Red Flag of China.

NYPD made multiple arrests of people in the crosswalk and sidewalk during an emergency action for Gaza by @WOLPalestine Al-Shifa hospital has been targeted again during the ongoing genocide in Palestine.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/HxX4432FaK — thizzL (@thizzl_) March 20, 2024

An additional clip shows protestors chanting at NYPD officers, comparing them to the KKK.

SHAMING THE TRAITORS AT 31 CHAMBERS ST pic.twitter.com/Nmcb2mVKCi — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) March 20, 2024

The event was organized by the New York-based Palestinian pro-terror group Within our Lifetime.

ALL OUT TOMORROW FOR AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL ‼️🇵🇸 🚨🇵🇸NYC: EMERGENCY PROTEST FOR GAZA

🗓️Tuesday, Mar. 19th

⏱️5:30 PM

📍Zuccotti Park

🚇TAKE R, W, 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 trains

📡SHARE WIDELY

📱FOR LOCATION UPDATES:

twitter/x: @wolpalestine

telegram: https://t.co/ZZFwkVzFmB pic.twitter.com/ITfBt1IrOp — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) March 18, 2024

Demonstrations attacking Israel’s fight against Palestinian terrorists have long been accompanied by scenes of violence, as well as rhetoric against the United States and in support of terrorism.

In January, at a pro-Palestinian protest that shut down the Sundance Film Festival, Israeli actress and producer Noa Tishby spoke with demonstrators and revealed the ignorance of those chanting radical slogans.

Their stupidity is almost criminal. https://t.co/Y0BdDC2FaK — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) January 23, 2024

In one shocking incident that triggered widespread outrage over Veterans Day Weekend in November, a pro-Palestinian mob was seen cheering on a protester who climbed a flagpole and tore down U.S. flags as demonstrators marched through central Manhattan.

The pro-Hamas mob in NYC cheers with glee as one of their own rips down American flags. pic.twitter.com/T1u0r61lEk — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 11, 2023

The demonstrations began the previous night in Columbus Circle and made its way to Grand Central Terminal, where protestors kicked in the doors as law enforcement sheltered inside. As they marched through the streets of Manhattan for the second night in a row, they briefly forced the closure of the transportation hub.

They are literally destroying American greatness while everyone just stands around watching. pic.twitter.com/EqD3moSDoD — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 11, 2023

The current conflict in Gaza began on October 7 after the U.S.-designated Islamic terror group Hamas, whose charter calls openly for the murder of Jews and the elimination of the Jewish state through relentless jihad, perpetrated the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history in October, in an operation stemming from its radical beliefs.

Transgender activist Qween Jean stands with the Hamas Muslim Brotherhood terrorists and the October 7 massacre. Jean, who has previously called to abolish the police, should be sent on a one-way trip to Gaza. @jacobkornbluh pic.twitter.com/AWwZvC2v9K — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) March 4, 2024

The attack saw some 3,000 terrorists burst into Israel by land, sea, and air, gunning down participants at an outdoor music festival while others went door-to-door hunting for Jewish men, women, and children in local towns who were then subject to torture, rape, execution, immolation, and kidnapping.

For the 3rd week in a row, masked anti-Israel protestors have shown up at my house at 7 am on Saturday, shouting & waking the neighbors. These antisemites don’t give a damn about the 1200 Jews murdered on October 7. Or the hundreds raped by Hamas. Am Yisrael Chai! 🇺🇸🇱🇺🇸🇱 pic.twitter.com/Zc5iMI5AxP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 2, 2024

The attack resulted in roughly 1,200 dead inside the Jewish state, over 5,300 more wounded, and at least 242 hostages of all ages taken — of which more than half remain in Gaza. The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens.

Hamas still holds my American son hostage in Gaza. Every day has been a living nightmare: I wake up not knowing where my son slept last night, whether he was given any food or water, whether he's been injured. We don't even know if he is alive. – Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen.… pic.twitter.com/dhM9785eUl — Israel Nitzan🇱 (@IsraelNitzan) January 23, 2024

In one viral clip from November, people in New York City were seen willing to support Hamas in its goal to “free Palestine” — until they were exposed to what the terrorist group actually preaches.

Oh you like Hamas? Siding with Hamas isn’t easy when you know what they actually stand for. Well done: FactsForPeace on IG pic.twitter.com/ksLmr2dDeE — Yaakov Langer (@jacklanger) November 2, 2023

Earlier this month, anti-Israel demonstrators hindered the NYPD’s response to a reported explosive device found by an Uber driver, according to authorities who were unable to reach the site of the scene in due time as a result.

Happy Saturday to all! Except the people who thought it was a good idea to block an NYPD ESU vehicle on the way to a bomb threat call. They will be spending their Saturday where they belong – in jail! pic.twitter.com/C0adj5waUj — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) March 2, 2024

Last week, Lebanon’s terror leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who serves as Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, “saluted” anti-Israel demonstrations throughout the United States, boasting of the power of Americans to pressure President Joe Biden and “lead him to lose the presidential elections.”

According to world-renowned military historian and professor Dr. Victor Davis Hanson, Hamas’ “death cult” relies on “useful Western idiots” to support the Palestinian cause, which has “fused with the leftwing DEI industry.” In addition, he argues, pro-Palestinian protests and support for Hamas in the U.S. have alienated many Americans and will all but ensure a tough conservative president in 2024.