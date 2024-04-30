Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden for Anti-Israel Protests: ‘All Caused by Him’

Former President Donald Trump blamed President Joe Biden on Tuesday for the social unrest perpetrated by anti-Israel protesters on college campuses.

Trump said Biden is to blame for failing to make a public statement condemning the pro-Palestinian rage. Early Tuesday morning, Columbia University students seized a university building, smashing windows and lowering an “Intifada” banner.

“He [Biden] doesn’t know how to speak. He can’t put two sentences together. He’s got to get out and make a statement because the colleges are being overrun in this country, the antisemitism, all the problems going on,” Trump said. “The [colleges] are being overrun … what you’re looking at now with this whole country is up in arms, breaking into colleges knocking the hell out of Columbia University.”

“They took over. I know the building,” Trump said. “That is that is a big deal. And I wonder what’s going to happen to them or anything comparable to what happened to J6, because they’re doing a lot of damage. A lot of people getting hurt very bad.”

Trump also renewed calls for Biden to debate him. Biden announced Friday on the Howard Stern Show that he was willing to debate Trump. “I am, somewhere. I am happy to debate him,” he said when asked if he would debate. Trump immediately asked Biden to make good on his promise and suggested the event take place on live television at the Manhattan courthouse Friday night. Biden did not take Trump up on the offer.

“I’m still waiting for him to debate,” Trump said. “[I] would love to debate anytime, and I think it’s a good time to have a debate … six months is pretty close,” he said, referencing the presidential election date.

Before turning around and entering the courtroom, Trump said he would rather be campaigning against Biden instead of sitting in “a freezing cold icebox” courtroom. “They took me off the campaign trail. But the good news is my poll numbers are the highest they’ve ever been. So at least we’re getting the word out, and everybody knows this trial is a scam. It’s a scam,” Trump said.

Trump leads Biden in all seven swing states, a Tuesday Emerson/Hill poll showed.

🇺🇲 2024 GE: Emerson/The Hill ARIZONA

Trump 48% (+4)

Biden 44%

.

GEORGIA

Trump 47% (+3)

Biden 44%

.

WISCONSIN

Trump 47% (+2)

Biden 45%

.

PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 47% (+2)

Biden 45%

.

NORTH CAROLINA

Trump 47% (+5)

Biden 42%

.

NEVADA

Trump 45% (+1)… pic.twitter.com/Z2sJbQoncV — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 30, 2024

