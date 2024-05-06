Biden Administration Refuses to Say if It Is Withholding Aid from Israel

The Biden administration is refusing to comment on if it is withholding aid from Israel after a Sunday report said that it was.

Axios reported Sunday that two Israeli officials said the Biden administration put a hold on a shipment of U.S.-made ammunition to Israel.

On Monday, the White House would neither confirm nor deny it.

A reporter asked National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby during a White House briefing if the report was true.

Kirby responded, “I’m not gonna confirm that reporting.”

REPORTER: "Did the United States put a pause on an arms shipment to Israel? Is that reporting correct?" KIRBY: "I'm not gonna confirm that reporting." pic.twitter.com/8LkSOVlEAF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2024

At the Pentagon, Defense Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder would also not confirm or deny.

“I’ve seen those press reports,” he said:

I don’t have anything to provide. I mean, as you know, broadly speaking, we’ve provided a significant amount of security assistance to Israel in support of its defense, but I don’t have anything on any particular individual cases or security assistance based on those reports.

Ryder was later asked, “Has the U.S. changed its policy with regard to conditioning aid to Israel?”

“I’m not aware of any changes in policies at this time,” he said, giving an answer that did not exclude the possibility of a delay in one arms shipment.

Republicans pointed out that former President Donald Trump was impeached over his delay in aid to Ukraine in 2019.

House Armed Services Readiness Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) posted on X after the initial report on Sunday: “Isn’t putting a hold on aid to an ally for political reasons grounds for impeachment — according to Dems?”

