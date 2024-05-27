NFL Kicker Brandon McManus Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women on Jaguars Flight to London

A pair of female flight attendants who worked the Jaguars flight to London in late September last year have sued former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus, accusing him of sexual assault.

The two attendants worked the September 28 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings flight to London. During the transit, the women allege that McManus, who now plays for the Commanders, grinded against them. When confronted by one of the women, McManus, the women claim he “smirked and walked away.”

In their suit, the women say they suffered “severe mental anguish, anxiety, psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation,” according to ESPN. The flight attendants are seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Neither the Jaguars nor McManus have publicly commented on the case at this time.

The Washington Commanders, however, did release a statement.

“Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus,” the Commanders said on Monday. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

The lawsuit alleges that the Jaguars failed to supervise McManus, and an unsafe environment resulted.

According to ESPN, the flight to London turned into a party atmosphere. McManus allegedly “recruited three other flight attendants to the party and passed out $100 bills to encourage them to drink and dance inappropriately for him,” the report says.

One of the accusers claims that McManus attempted to kiss her while she was seated. The other accuser claims to have been assaulted by McManus as she was serving dinner.

McManus is entering his 11th season in the NFL and his first with the Commanders.