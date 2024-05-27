Twin brothers at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri, have achieved something incredible that will help them on their educational journey.

Eric and Samuel Lipsutz are juniors at North High School who scored a 36 on the ACT exam after sitting for the test in April, Parkway Schools announced on Friday, noting their score is the highest possible.

Images show the smart young men who are on their way to academic success:

The district also detailed the boys’ plans:

Eric’s top university choices include Washington University in St. Louis, The University of Chicago and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and he is interested in studying mathematics and computer science. Eric would like to work in software engineering. Outside of school, Eric enjoys running or walking, reading/making puns, playing chess, and exploring Wikipedia rabbit holes, and breaking parallel syntax. Samuel’s top university choice is Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and he wants to study something related to computer science. Some specific subfields that currently pique his interest include computational linguistics and AI alignment. Samuel envisions becoming some sort of software engineer. In his free time, Samuel does little bit of modding (creating a program to add features to a certain game). He has also developed a tasteful addiction to chess through his academic lab teacher, Mr. Stiller.

According to the Princeton Review, many colleges require students to present ACT scores when they are going through the admissions process.

“The purpose of the ACT test is to measure a high school student’s readiness for college, and provide colleges with one common data point that can be used to compare all applicants,” the article said.

In 2011, another set of smart twin brothers each scored 36 on the ACT exam, and one of them felt as if the test was not a big deal, according to WXYZ-TV:

In its announcement Friday, Parkway Schools said, “About one-quarter of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2023, only 2,542 out of 1.39 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.”