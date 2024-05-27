Denver Offers How-To Guide on Turning Cities into Taxpayer-Funded Immigrant Sanctuaries

The Democrat-led city of Denver, Colorado, is offering a how-to guide to help other cities turn into immigrant sanctuaries at the expense of taxpayers.

The guide is titled “Newcomers Playbook: A Guide to Welcoming Newcomers into Your City,” and its authors say they are “thrilled” to offer their guide on how to plan and implement a sanctuary city.

The guide exclaims:

We are thrilled that you are interested in creating a welcoming environment for migrants in your city. As part of Denver’s welcoming approach, we use the term “newcomers” to refer to migrants, recognizing that they are new to our city and embracing a more inclusive language. This playbook is a guide divided into two sections, offering recommendations and strategies for successfully integrating newcomers into your city.

The guide credits the “Office of Mayor Mike Johnston” and several of his migrant agencies. Even though the 22-page booklet celebrates turning cities into immigrant sanctuaries, it is supposedly written by the same mayor who has attacked outside groups and states for sending immigrants to Denver, claimed the wave of immigrants was unsustainable, sent officials on trips to discourage immigrants from coming to Denver, spent millions shipping immigrants to other cities, cut funding and services, and worked to evict immigrants from city-sponsored shelters.

WATCH — Denver Mayor: Immigrants Abbott Bused “Probably Would Have Ended up in Denver” Anyway; We Have “Unsustainable” Record Influx

Despite actions that seem to contradict the “welcoming” that the guide claims Denver has offered “newcomers” — that being the latest Orwellian rebranding of the term “illegal aliens” — the guide offers handy tips to aspiring sanctuary cities on how to redirect city services from citizens to immigrants.

Included are tips to establish intake centers to help direct immigrants to free services, how to offer free transportation, free housing, food, clothing, medical care, legal advice, and more.

The guide even suggests that cities purchase or arrange contracts with mobile showers and laundry trucks to offer such services to “newcomers.”

There is also a comprehensive checklist of “guest-related” questions to help cities identify trouble spots ahead of time. The guide even helpfully advises city officials to use fraudulent social security numbers (SSNs) for immigrants in instances where such information is needed, informing readers, “If an online application requires an SSN to move forward in the online portal, we have entered 123-45-6789.”

In a statement to the press upon the release of the guide, Mayor Johnston claimed he was “the national leader on this topic,” according to the Denverite.

“Over the last year and a half, despite the federal government failing to support our cities, Denver has led by building sustainable systems that help newcomers get back on their feet and turning a crisis into opportunity,” Johnston insisted.

“We’re proud this playbook will help newcomers resettle in cities with more opportunities, help cities across the country successfully welcome newcomers and reinvigorate workforces,” Johnston said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston